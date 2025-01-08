Mobile Robotics Market Expected To Reach $99.2 Billion By 2032 Northrop Grumman Corporation, Irobot Corporation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In-depth analysis of the mobile robotics segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Mobile Robotics Market ," The mobile robotics market was valued at $19.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $99.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2024 to 2032.Download Research Report Sample & TOC :Mobile robotics is a specialized field within robotics that concentrates on conceiving, developing, and deploying robots capable of autonomous or semi-autonomous movement in diverse settings. These robots possess mobility features, enabling them to navigate and function in dynamic environments, setting them apart from fixed or stationary robots. The primary goal of mobile robotics is to craft intelligent machines capable of executing tasks, interacting with their surroundings, and adapting to changing conditions without constant human involvement.Mobile robotics is the amalgamation of cutting-edge technologies, including sensors, actuators, artificial intelligence, and control systems. Sensors like cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonic devices empower mobile robots to perceive their surroundings and make informed decisions based on the acquired data. Actuators such as motors and wheels facilitate physical movement and manipulation of objects. Mobile robots have diverse applications across various industries, including manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and service sectors. In manufacturing, they streamline tasks such as material handling and assembly, enhancing operational efficiency and precision. In logistics and warehousing, mobile industrial robot contribute to activities like inventory management, order picking, and transportation. Healthcare applications involve tasks such as patient assistance and medication delivery.Rise of artificial intelligence is pivotal in augmenting the autonomy of mobile robots. Machine learning algorithms enable robots to learn from experience, adapt to new environments, and enhance their performance over time. This adaptability is crucial for mobile robots to navigate complex and unpredictable surroundings successfully.The evolution of mobile robotics is propelled by ongoing technological advancements, including miniaturization, energy efficiency, and increased computational power. As mobile robots become more sophisticated, versatile, and cost-effective, their scope of applications is anticipated to broaden, fostering increased automation and efficiency across diverse industries.Request For Customization @The mobile robotics industry is driven by increasing focus on ensuring human safety and a growing demand for mobile logistics from online retailers. However, challenges such as high initial acquisition costs and complexities in operating in unexplored environments are anticipated to hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, the introduction of Industry 4.0 in warehousing and logistics, along with a rising adoption of mobile robotics in agriculture, is positioned to offer lucrative opportunities for the autonomous mobile robots market.The mobile robotics industry is segmented into application, product, component, and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into logistics and warehousing, military and defense, healthcare, domestic, entertainment, education, agriculture and forestry, and others. On the basis of product, the market is categorized into unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV). On the basis of component, the market is divided into hardware, software, and support and service.On the basis of region, the mobile robotics market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Rest of Middle East And Africa).Key Finding of the StudyThe global mobile robotics market size was valued at $16.3 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $99.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2023 to 2032.The logistics and warehousing segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,083.2 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $25,618.89 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 20.3%.The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) segment was the highest revenue contributor to the mobile robotics market share, with $ 11,712.02 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $ 51,025.07 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 17.8%.The hardware segment was the highest revenue contributor to the mobile robotics market growth, with $ 11,974.34 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $48,433.16 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 16.9%.Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $91,94.37 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $ 51,194.15 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 21.1%.Inquiry Before Buying :The key players profiled in the report include Kuka AG., Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, SoftBank Robotics Holdings, Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime AS, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics. The key strategies adopted by the major players of the mobile robotics Market analysis are acquisition and partnership.About us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Read More Reports :

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.