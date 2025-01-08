Offshore Oil & Gas Paints And Coatings Market Continues To Thrive With USD 764.9 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Offshore Oil and Paints and Coatings Markets

The global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings is projected to reach $764.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global offshore oil and gas paints and coatings market generated $537.6 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $764.9 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Offshore Oil & Gas Paints and Coatings Market by Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Alkyd, Acrylic, Inorganic Zinc, Others), by Installation (Jackups, Floaters, Drillships, Semisubmersibles, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Download sample PDF:Increase in urbanization & economic development, usage as cost-effective alternatives, and advantages of paints and coatings in drilling equipment drive the growth of the global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings market. However, raw material costs and environmental concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, effectiveness in marine & offshore platform applications and minimization of corrosion and fouling of vessels hull present opportunities in the coming years.Leading players of the global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings market analyzed in the research include Hempel, Nippon Paints Co., 3M, PPG Industries, Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG, Kansai Paints Co., Jotun, and A&A Coatings.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global offshore oil and gas paints and coatings industry based on resin, installation, and region.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert :Based on resin, the epoxy segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the polyurethane segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.Based on installation, the jackups segment contributed to the highest share of the global offshore oil & gas paints and coatings market in 2020, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the drillships segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.To Purchase this Premium Report: /purchase-optionsBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Access Full Summary Report:Related Reports:Composites in Oil & Gas Industry Market :Solar Panel Coatings Market :Coatings for Commercial and Residential Roofing Market :About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

