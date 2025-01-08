Kim Yew Integrated Celebrates 40 Years Of Excellence In Facilities Maintenance

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) SINGAPORE – OutReach Newswire – 2 January 2025 – Kim Yew Integrated, a leader in the facilities management industry, proudly celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, marking four decades of innovation, resilience, and commitment to excellence. Founded in 1985, the company has evolved from a traditional term contractor to an Integrated Facilities Management firm, redefining standards with data-driven solutions, integration, and sustainable practices.

Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated, who is part of the new management team that took over since 2021

ACHIEVEMENTS THAT DEFINE EXCELLENCE

Over the past 40 years, Kim Yew Integrated's journey has been defined by groundbreaking achievements and a steadfast commitment to exceeding client expectations. Notable milestones include:



Certified Facilities Management Company (Gold Plus) : Achieving this prestigious SIFMA certification highlights the company's excellence in delivering high-quality facilities management services.

Sustainable Net Zero Organization (Gold Plus) : Recognised for its leadership in sustainability, Kim Yew Integrated has set benchmarks in implementing environmentally friendly practices.

SIFMA Smart Technology Winner (2021, 2022, 2023) : Acknowledged three years in a row for its innovative use of smart technologies in facilities management.

Sustainability (Small Enterprise) Merit (2023) : Honoured for its outstanding contributions to sustainability within the small enterprise category.

Outstanding FM Service Provider (Open) Merit (2022, 2023) : Recognised for its exceptional service delivery and client satisfaction.

World Workplace Asia-Pacific Sustainability Merit (2024) : Celebrated for its dedication to advancing sustainability in the facilities management industry across the Asia-Pacific region.

FM01 – M1 Certification : Kim Yew Integrated is the highest-certified local firm to meet this stringent standard, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for large-scale facilities management projects. Pioneering Transformation : Transitioning from traditional term contracting to a holistic IFM approach, the company now leverages cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and innovative solutions to deliver unparalleled service quality.

See alsoDialogue on Urban Governance: Beijing's Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints Open on December 18

ADAPTING TO EMERGING EXPECTATIONS

Since 2021, under the new shareholders, directors, and management team, Kim Yew Integrated has more than doubled its business, demonstrating its strategic vision and commitment to excellence in the post-COVID market. This growth reflects the company's ability to adapt to market demands while maintaining its core values of quality and reliability.

The facilities management landscape has undergone significant changes over the past decade, driven by digital transformation, sustainability goals, and rising client expectations. Kim Yew Integrated has embraced these challenges, emerging as a forward-thinking partner for businesses seeking efficient and sustainable facilities solutions. Through initiatives like green procurement, carbon tracking, and e-waste recycling, the company has embedded environmental stewardship at the core of its operations.

“Celebrating 40 years is not just about looking back at what we've accomplished but also about looking ahead to the future,” said Patrick Tan, Managing Director of Kim Yew Integrated.“Our journey reflects our ability to adapt, innovate, and lead in a dynamic industry. We remain committed to providing sustainable and efficient solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

A LEGACY OF COLLABORATION AND INNOVATION