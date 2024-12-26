BC.GAME Launches Wukong Slot Game, Now Playable With Crypto

(MENAFN- Chainwire) NICOSIA, Cyprus, December 26th, 2024, Chainwire

BC.GAME has launched its latest slot game, Wukong , inspired by the highly popular AAA game Black Myth: Wukong. Released on December 24, this 6-reel, 5-row slot game invites players to join Wukong on his epic journey, with the chance to win up to 10,000 times their bet.

The game features key symbols from Black Myth: Wukong, including Wukong's Ruyi staff and treasure pearls, bringing the game's mythical world to life. Players can also enjoy the convenience of using cryptocurrency for gameplay, adding extra flexibility to the experience.

Crypto Integration: Wukong Can Now Be Played with $BC and Hundreds of Cryptos

The gaming platform continues to integrate cryptocurrency, offering players the ability to play Wukong using $BC, the platform's native token, and other popular cryptocurrencies.

In celebration of the holiday season, is hosting a large-scale event, distributing a total of 200 million $BC tokens. Players can claim free $BC tokens directly to their accounts, which can then be used to play the Wukong slot game .

Key Features of the Wukong Slot Game:



Play with Crypto: Users can enjoy the game using $BC, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and hundreds of Cryptocurrencies.

High Win Potential: Wukong offers payouts of up to 10,000x the bet amount.

Free Spins and Bonus Opportunities: Users can unlock additional rewards through free spins and bonus features to enhance gameplay.

Wide Bet Range and RTP: With an RTP of 96% and bets ranging from $0.20 to $100 per spin, Wukong caters to both casual players and high rollers. Seamless Crypto Experience: Crypto users can enjoy a fast, secure transaction process, making the game more accessible and enjoyable.

