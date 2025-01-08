RCLCO Ranks Summerlin® And Bridgeland® Among Nation’S Top 10 Best-Selling Master Planned Communities Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong New Home Sales Continue Across the Howard Hughes National Portfolio

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summerlin® and Bridgeland®, two of the award-winning communities in the Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH) portfolio, have been ranked among the nation's top 10 best-selling master planned communities (MPCs) for 2024, according to the year-end report released by national consultant RCLCO. Summerlin, in Las Vegas ranked #5 on the RCLCO list with 1,055 home sales while Bridgeland, in the Greater Houston area, ranked #7 nationally with 938 home sales, making it one of the top-selling communities in Texas.

“In 2024, Howard Hughes communities achieved strong new home sales in our MPCs, accompanied by what we expect will be all-time-high residential land sales in terms of price-per-acre and acres sold,” said David R. O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Howard Hughes.“The inclusion of two Howard Hughes communities, Summerlin and Bridgeland, in the top 10 on RCLCO's 2024 national list of best-selling master planned communities demonstrates the strong demand for the high-quality, amenity-rich lifestyles our communities offer-drawing top talent and businesses seeking access to a skilled workforce and a business-friendly environment.”

The relative consistency year-over-year among 2024 top performers highlights the resilient nature of U.S. homebuyer demand and specifically, the tremendous appeal of master planned communities located in the Sunbelt. According to RCLCO's recent report, the Houston MSA was once again the top-performing metropolitan area in the nation, representing 22% of all sales among top-ranked MPCs. Nevada demonstrated its continued strong appeal claiming over 26% of all sales among the top five best-selling MPCs.

SUMMERLIN

Summerlin continues to be one of Nevada's top-selling communities with 1,055 new homes sold in 2024. According to Karl Pischke, principal with RCLCO Consulting, Summerlin leads all ranked MPCs in terms of total appearances on its national best-selling MPC list, with over 28 years on the top 25.

“Summerlin's long-running top ranking speaks volumes about its enduring appeal,” said Pischke.“It's an impressive run and a distinction held by no other MPC in the country.”

Now in its 35th year, Summerlin continues to deliver more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada-including over 300 parks; over 200 miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; ten golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin®, the community's walkable urban center, includes the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa; City National Arena, home of the National Hockey League's Vegas Golden Knights practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

“When Summerlin began to take shape more than 35 years ago, its master plan envisioned a dynamic mixed-used development that would set the standard for MPCs for years to come,” said Jose Bustamante, President of the Nevada Region at Howard Hughes.“The community's long-term top sales ranking clearly highlights its decades-long success as Southern Nevada's premier community and is a model national real estate development. Going forward, we expect to remain a top-selling master planned community as we continue to develop our remaining land holdings across Summerlin, including new commercial opportunities at Downtown Summerlin, our vibrant central gathering place activated with exciting dining, shopping, entertainment, and sports events.”

During 2025, Summerlin expects to add more than one dozen new neighborhoods to its line-up that will continue to add to the diversity of home offerings in the community. In addition, three new parks are projected to open in 2025, adding to the community's significant acreage set aside for structured play and passive open areas, continuing the community's dedication to providing an active and outdoor lifestyle that embraces connection to the natural environment.

BRIDGELAND

Named 2024 Master Planned Community of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders, Bridgeland sold 938 homes during the year to earn the distinction of being the #2 top-selling master planned community in Texas and #7 nationwide, according to RCLCO's recent report.

The year was also marked by significant commercial milestones as the 11,500-acre master planned community began work on the initial phase of Bridgeland Central®. This emerging 925-acre urban district is projected to introduce modern retail, hotels, entertainment, and premier office space to Northwest Houston, establishing Bridgeland as the region's leading job center.

Village Green at Bridgeland Central®, the initial phase of Bridgeland's urban core, broke ground in February 2024 and will deliver 28,000 square feet of retail, restaurant, and commercial space beginning this spring. The 70-acre mixed-use development also celebrated the grand opening of Texas' top-ranked grocery store, H-E-B, in October 2024. The 128,000-square-foot store includes the area's first True Texas BBQ, complete with a drive-thru for residents and visitors.

One Bridgeland Green®, Bridgeland Central's first commercial office development, made history after breaking ground in May 2024, becoming Greater Houston's first mass timber office. The Class A building, which is 80% pre-leased, is expected to welcome tenants-CrossCover Insurance, Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, the Bridgeland Welcome Center, and Howard Hughes' Bridgeland team-this summer.

"As Bridgeland celebrates another year of successful home sales, we remain affirmed in our approach to developing sustainable master planned communities that balance residential and commercial growth with the preservation of the natural environment,” said Jim Carman, President of the Houston Region at Howard Hughes.“Bridgeland will continue to serve and attract residents seeking a community that will meet every need at every phase of life.”

The combined residential and emerging commercial offerings coupled with 3,000 acres of parks, lakes, trails and open space have contributed to Bridgeland's standing as one of the top-selling master planned communities in Texas. Today, Bridgeland is home to approximately 23,000 residents across four villages and is projected to grow to nearly 70,000 at full buildout.

About Summerlin ®

A Howard Hughes community, Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country's top 10 best-selling master planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 5,000 gross acres remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan. The community is currently home to nearly 127,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 300 neighborhood and village parks, more than 200 completed miles of trails, 26 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, ten golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans. Homes are available in a variety of styles-from single-family homes to townhomes-with offerings in a wide price range, including custom homesites in The Ridges. Summerlin is recognized as one of the country's premier locations to raise a family and to operate a business, named MPC of the Year for 2020 by the National Home Builders Association.

About Bridgeland®

Bridgeland is an 11,500-acre master planned community located in Cypress, Texas, and is ranked among the top-selling master planned communities in the country. The National Association of Home Builders' 2024 Master Planned Community of the Year opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of housing options and extensive outdoor amenities, with a strong emphasis on conserving and enhancing the natural environment. Bridgeland, a LEED Pre-certified community, has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails, and parks, and offers resort-style pools, 74 current parks, stocked lakes and complimentary use of kayaks, paddleboats, and other recreational opportunities for residents to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Bridgeland Central®, the community's emerging 925-acre urban district is now underway with 70-acre Village Green at Bridgeland Central and will help propel future commercial growth. Bridgeland is a Howard Hughes community and supports over 180 local causes and charitable organizations in the Houston region through the company's HHCares program. For more information, visit Bridgeland.com .

About Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. The company's award-winning portfolio comprises the country's premier master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, Bridgeland® and The Woodlands Hills® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and TeravalisTM in the Greater Phoenix, Arizona area. The Howard Hughes portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHH. For additional information visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as“will,”“believe,”“expect,”“enables,”“realize,”“plan,”“intend,”“assume,”“transform” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

