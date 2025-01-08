Dubai Welcomes 16.79M Int'l Tourists Till November 2024

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dubai welcomed 16.79 million international tourists during the first 11 months of 2024 between January and November.



This marks an increase of nine per cent compared to the same period in 2023 when the number of international tourists reached 15.37 million.

According to Dubai Sector 2024 Performance Report from January to November which was released by Dubai Department of and Tourism, the destination received 1.83 million international tourists in November, 1.77 million in January, 1.9 million in February, 1.51 million in March, 1.5 million in April, 1.44 million in May, 1.19 million in June, 1.31 million in July, 1.31 million in August, 1.36 million in September, and 1.67 million in October.

During the first 11 months of 2024, Western Europe was the top source region for tourists to Dubai, accounting for 20 per cent of the total number of visitors, with 3.298 million tourists, followed by South Asia with 2.858 million tourists, accounting for 17 per cent of the total number of visitors.

The number of hotel rooms in Dubai at the end of November stood at 153,390 hotel rooms in 828 hospitality establishments, compared to 149,685 hotel rooms in 820 hospitality establishments at the end of November 2023.

The number of hotel rooms booked during the first 11 months of 2024 exceeded 39.19 million, an increase of 3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, when the number of hotel rooms booked reached 38.01 million.

The average length of stay for guests was 3.6 nights in the first 11 months of the year.

