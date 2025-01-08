Smoothie King Launches NEW Resolution Menu For Quitter's Day And NEW Personal Trainer Discount Program To Kick Off New Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This Quitter's Day, Stick with Your Resolution!

January may be the month when resolutions are made but unfortunately, it's also when many resolutions are broken. The second Friday in January is known as "Quitters Day," when 80% of people give up on their resolutions1. Just when New Year's resolutions start to falter, Smoothie King wants to help you power-through with the launch of the Menu, which launches on Quitter's Day this January 10th.

This curated menu offers smoothies best suited for the most popular health and fitness resolutions. From the protein rich Gladiator Smoothie aiding strength and recovery after a workout to the Metabolism Boost Smoothies, which help curb cravings, the variety of blends are all packed with nutritious, feel-good ingredients to fuel your goals. Whether you're hitting the gym, focusing on self-care, or just looking to make healthier choices in 2025, the Resolution Menu is here to help maximize each workout and promote other healthy life choices. The menu can be found at SmoothieKing/landing-pages/resolution and includes the following smoothies:



Metabolism Boost – A blend of nutrition and naturally derived caffeine designed to support weight management.

Gladiator – Packed with 45g of protein containing all 9 essential amino acids; perfect for a post-workout meal to assist repairing and building lean muscle.

Pure Recharge – Energizing smoothies that contain naturally derived caffeine from coffee bean extract, designed to improve overall energy and alertness.

Vegan Mango Kale – A delicious plant-based meal providing a convenient option for those looking to eat more fruits and vegetables. Power Meal – Packed with 20g of protein, 7g of fiber, and 23 vitamins and minerals. Everything you need, all in one cup and under 350 calories.

A Thank You to Those Helping Achieve Health & Fitness Goals: Personal Trainers

January is Personal Trainer Awareness Month, a time to honor the hardworking fitness professionals during their busiest month of work. In January, 36% of Americans join gyms or other fitness studios2. Smoothie King is committed to supporting the fitness professionals who inspire and guide others toward their goals, both this month and year-round. To show appreciation, the brand is launching " Active Alliance ," a new Personal Trainer Discount program that provides 25% off Smoothie King purchases through the end of the year. Starting today, personal trainers can join Active Alliance at SmoothieKing/landing-pages/personal-trainer-discount-program and receive the offer on their Healthy Rewards app. Candidates must be members of Healthy Rewards-Smoothie King's free loyalty program-to apply and have until January 31st to submit an application.

"We know how tough it can be to stick to health and fitness goals, especially in January," said Wan Kim, CEO, Smoothie King. "That's why we are proud to launch these new offerings to help our guests stay motivated and keep moving forward. Regardless if you're a fitness pro or someone just starting your journey, we're here to fuel your progress every step of the way."

Additionally, to further encourage guests to keep progressing toward their goals, Smoothie King is running a Buy One, Get One promotion for the Gladiator Smoothie starting on January 14th and continuing through January 27th. For two weeks, every new Healthy Rewards member can receive any 20-ounce smoothie for free with the order of a Gladiator Smoothie.

Whether it's New Year's resolutions, Quitter's Day or onward, Smoothie King offers a diverse range of better-for-you smoothies all-year-long designed to fit a variety of nutritional needs, from fitness enthusiasts looking to boost performance to individuals seeking balanced, wholesome meal replacements. Smoothie King's Clean Blends initiative prioritizes whole fruits and vegetables while eliminating a "No-No List" of over 70 ingredients from its smoothies, including artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, and in many smoothies, added sugars.

About Smoothie King

Smoothie King, the original U.S. smoothie franchise-founded in 1973-is a privately held, Dallas-based company with over 1,200 stores nationwide.

The brand is committed to its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Clean Blends initiative, which focuses on providing great-tasting smoothies with more whole fruits and vegetables while removing artificial flavors, colors and preservatives and added sugars in many of its blends. In April 2023, Smoothie King launched Smoothie Bowls, topped with whole fresh fruit and premium Purely ElizabethTM granola, made with wholesome ingredients, non-GMO fruits and packed with flavor and nutrients. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was featured in the top 100 of

Restaurant Business and

Nation's Restaurant

News'

2023

Top 500 lists. The brand was also named the No. 1 most beloved limited-service brand among millennials in Technomic's "2023 America's Favorite Chains"

study, and recently ranked No. 15 in

Entrepreneur

magazine's highly competitive "Franchise 500" ranking of the top franchise brands. To order, go to SmoothieKing ; for franchising opportunities, head to SmoothieKingFranchise .

