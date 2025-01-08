President Ilham Aliyev Stresses Self-Reliance Amidst Peace Treaty Uncertainty

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
To have authority in the Political arena, to maintain it, and to
fight successfully until the end based on it, is the greatest
skill. Unfortunately, today such politicians are as rare as hen's
teeth.
President Ilham Aliyev highlighted a wide range of extremely
important issues in an interview with local television channels on
January 7. With his comprehensive answers to journalists'
questions, he once again gave advice to the Armenian side, as well
as to the political circles that selflessly support it in every
aspect.
It should be recalled that since 2020, Azerbaijan's efforts to
ensure its territorial integrity and restore its sovereignty have
caused a number of countries to be further irritated. In
particular, the biased positions of Canada and a number of European
countries, including France, regarding the processes in Garabagh in
2022 and 2023 have not been slipped from memory. At that time, some
diplomats who defended Armenia were unaware of what would happen
today. However, time waits for no one, and everything deserves its
reward according to the dictates of time. Here, it is enough to
simply draw conclusions and be foresight. Azerbaijani policy has
once again demonstrated its strength due to its foresight and
proved that Armenia did no more than wasting time.
While there were ample opportunities for signing a peace treaty
in 2024, the Yerevan administration, which tried to change the
situation with various manoeuvres, returned to its old traditions
in 2025; Armenia's violation of the ceasefire from the Lachin
direction once again made it clear that its peace dove hides evil
inside it.
However, Armenia deliberately refused the peace opportunities
and evaded the known conditions.
In a wide-ranging interview, President Ilham Aliyev expressed
hope that all of Azerbaijan's conditions for a peace treaty would
be accepted. In response to such behaviour by Armenia, he said, "If
Armenia does not need a peace treaty, we do not need one either. We
can live and conduct our own policy without signing it."
Advising the Armenian side to carefully weigh everything,
including geopolitical changes in the world, the Azerbaijani
President added the following in his response:“I would still
advise the Armenian side to weigh everything up, including
geopolitical changes in the world. Their close friends are being
shamefully removed from the political scene. Yesterday, news came
that Mr. Trudeau, a close friend of Armenia and Pashinyan, also had
to resign. This country, which was very anti-Azerbaijani during and
after the Second Garabagh War, is not far from France. As for
France, what is happening on the political scene there now?
Everyone can see that”.
We hope that Canada will not blame Azerbaijan for what is
happening in a country like France. After all, Macron always blames
Baku for the mud thrown at him in his country, and for the slaps he
receives. In Canada, Trudeau's resignation was, with certainty, a
result of failed governance within the country. Polls circulating
on social networks show that Trudeau led the country's economy to a
cataclysm during his tenure, and a strong sense of anger has formed
within. Of course, this is Canada's internal affairs, and
Azerbaijan, unlike others, prefers to mind only its own domestic
and foreign policies.
France is likely to be next, and similar news is bound to make
headlines soon. Because the country's President Emmanuel Macron is
so unaware of his political incompetence that he can't even
properly identify the culprit. Perhaps the real culprit of his
failure is Armenia, because of which Azerbaijan has become his
nightmare.
What can be done... we don't need enemies anyway. If they don't
want to be friends, at least they shouldn't be enemies. Azerbaijan
achieved the resolution of the 30-year conflict in 44 days. Now,
those who don't accept this reality should see the blame not on us,
but on themselves.
