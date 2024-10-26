Russia Seeks To Weaken Ukraine's Economy, Force It Out Of Foreign Markets FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, October 26, during a visit to Egypt, Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha held bilateral talks in Cairo with the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration, and Affairs of Egyptians Abroad, Badr Abdel Ati.

This was reported by the Ukrainian of Foreign Affairs , as relayed by Ukrinform.

One of the key topics discussed was food security.

Sybiha informed his counterpart about Russia's intensified on the Ukrainian ports, grain storage facilities, and vessels. He highlighted that since the beginning of autumn, Russian shelling has damaged four civilian vessels in the ports of Odesa, including a grain-carrying vessel destined for Egypt, as well as a humanitarian vessel for Palestine under the United Nations World Food Programme.

According to Sybiha, Russia aims to weaken Ukraine's economy, push Ukraine out of international markets, and replace Ukrainian grain with its own, including grain stolen from temporarily occupied territories.

“Moscow is willing to put millions of people worldwide who rely on Ukrainian food supplies at risk of hunger. This is the use of food as a weapon, and we must put an end to it,” he stated.

The minister emphasized the critical need to restore and safeguard freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

He also called for the solidarity and strong support of all interested parties, as well as all like-minded nations that respect the UN Charter and international law.

"Ukraine hopes Egypt will adopt a clear and unequivocal stance on this critical issue," the ministry added.

As reported by Ukrinform, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently warned of the threat to global food security posed by Russia due to its intensified attacks on the Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

On the evening of October 7, the Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on the port infrastructure in Odesa, resulting in the death of a Ukrainian citizen and injuries to five foreign nationals. On October 14, the Russian forces struck Odesa's port with a ballistic missile again, causing damage to two civilian vessels.