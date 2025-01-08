عربي


Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Bids Farewell To Philippine Ambassador

1/8/2025 4:08:56 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Wednesday with Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to Qatar Lillibeth V. Pono, on the occasion of the end of her tenure.
HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for her efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing her success in her new duties.

Gulf Times

