President Ilham Aliyev Touches Upon Western Azerbaijan Issue In TV Interview
1/8/2025 12:08:52 AM
“I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia's Prime Minister
to meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community.
To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan,”
According to Azernews , President Ilham Aliyev said
this during an interview with local TV channels on January 7.
The head of state noted that these people were unjustly expelled
from those lands and have every right to return.
“Armenia portrays itself as a country pursuing the path of
European democracy. Let them demonstrate this visibly,” the head of
state noted, stressing,“This issue will not be excluded from the
agenda until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan,
including in West Zangezur, under secure conditions.”
