Dubai Land Department And 6 Real Estate Companies Unite To Support 'Fazza International Championships For People Of Determination 2025'

The alliance sets a positive example of the private sector's role in achieving sustainable community development.

This year's edition of the event features four major sports tournaments: Athletics, Swimming, Badminton, and Archery. The four tournaments will witness the participation of over 2,100 from around the globe.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: Dubai Land Department, in partnership with the Dubai Club for People of Determination and the Dubai Sports Council, announced the establishment of a alliance to support and sponsor the 'Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025.' The championships, set to commence on 1 February, will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination in Dubai

The real estate alliance, alongside Dubai Land Department, includes strategic sponsor HRE Real Estate Development, diamond sponsors Ellington Properties, Beyond Properties, Prescott Real Estate, and Azizi Developments, as well as gold sponsor Arista.

This initiative underscores Dubai Land Department's commitment to setting a positive example of the private real estate sector's role in achieving sustainable community development. It also reinforces the values of inclusion and solidarity within our society by fostering close collaboration between the public and private sectors and uniting efforts to provide comprehensive support and empowerment for People of Determination.

The alliance was unveiled during a press conference held at Dubai Land Department headquarters. The conference was attended by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Land Department; His Excellency Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the Fazza International Championships; and His Excellency Majid Al Usaimi, Director of the Fazza International Championships, along with representatives from sponsoring and partner entities, including DLD's CEOs and directors.

A Comprehensive Sporting Event with Global Participation

The latest edition of the 'Fazza International Championships' features four major sports tournaments, including the 16th Fazza International Para Athletics Grand Prix, with the participation of 1,000 athletes; the first Fazza International Swimming Championship, welcoming 500 athletes; the 16th Fazza International Para-Badminton Championship, featuring 300 athletes; and the ninth Fazza Para Archery World Ranking Tournament, also hosting 300 athletes.

These events aim to create an inclusive competitive environment that brings together athletes from over 70 countries, nurturing values of excellence and inclusivity. Through these championships, which were first launched 16 years ago, Dubai seeks to reinforce its position as a city that is supportive of People of Determination, providing them with all the tools necessary to achieve success and unleash their creativity.

Visionary Leadership and Continuous Support

Speakers at the press conference expressed their pride in continuing this journey, which was launched under the directives of His Highness His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai. They also praised the significant attention given by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to sports for People of Determination through his patronage of this championship, reflecting the wise leadership's commitment to enhancing Dubai's position as both a sports and humanitarian hub for People of Determination. They also commended the consistent successes of the championship, which have garnered global attention, with nations competing to participate and promote values of perseverance and determination.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita emphasised that the announcement of the real estate alliance to support the Fazza International Championships for People of Determination 2025 reflects the department's vision to bolster the private sector's role as a key partner in achieving sustainable community development:“We believe that collaboration between the public and private sectors forms a cornerstone for embedding values of inclusion and empowerment in our society. It highlights the importance of uniting efforts to support People of Determination, who are an integral part of our journey toward progress and development.”

He added:“We extend our gratitude to all the real estate companies participating in this alliance for their unwavering commitment to their social responsibility and their active role in supporting this global championship, which has become a leading platform uniting athlete from around the world.”

“This collaboration signifies the private sector's deep awareness of the importance of supporting initiatives that reinforce Dubai's status as a friendly city for People of Determination and a leading international sports and humanitarian destination. At Dubai Land Department, we will continue to strengthen these strategic partnerships and provide all necessary resources to ensure the success of this important event, reflecting our commitment to Dubai's journey of leadership and excellence.”

A Milestone in Sports for People of Determination

Thani Juma Berregad extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, for his patronage and support of the Fazza Championships, which has elevated the event to become one of the most significant championships for People of Determination globally. He highlighted its status as a milestone that has achieved numerous benefits for participants across its various editions. He also expressed his appreciation to Marwan Bin Ghalita for fostering this strategic partnership and to the sponsors, whose initiatives have been an integral part of these successes.

He remarked:“The UAE has established an infrastructure tailored for People of Determination, making it a destination where world champions from across the continents are keen to participate in all its sports events. This comes as no surprise, given that 'Fazza' has become a tool to raise societal awareness about the importance of solidarity among all members of the community through sports. It has set a global example of generosity and contributed to elevating the nation's status on both sporting and humanitarian fronts.”

A Significant Global and Regional Hub

Majid Al-Usaimi extended his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his patronage and continuous support of the event. He highlighted that His Highness' motivational words have instilled determination and high ambition within the organising committee, enabling the Fazza Championships to achieve remarkable success, aligning with the excellence cemented by Dubai, whichi has established itself as a pivotal global and regional hub for sports for People of Determination.

He stated:“His Highness' attention to People of Determination and his focus on every detail of the Fazza Championships has served as a source of inspiration for all those striving for greatness, encouraging them to persevere in achieving their goals with vigilance and resilience. This commitment reflects the wise leadership's dedication to empowering this segment of society, enhancing their achievements, and enabling People of Determination to carry the torch of excellence and innovation.”

Al-Usaimi also expressed his appreciation to Marwan Bin Ghalita for his support of People of Determination and to the event sponsors, whose proactive involvement and initiatives have been instrumental in the event's success, pushing it towards new heights of excellence.

He added:“Over its various editions, the Fazza Championships have presented numerous inspiring stories, demonstrating how People of Determination contribute significantly to various initiatives. Sports, as a way of life and a gateway to positive change, have proven to be transformative. Moreover, this global event holds immense importance as a key qualifying milestone for the Paralympic Games, with Dubai helping many champions realize their dreams and aspirations.”

Wissam Breidy, CEO of HRE Real Estate Development, said:“We are honoured to be the strategic partner of the Fazza International Championships, reinforcing our mission of purposeful building to leave a positive impact on the community. We are committed to creating spaces that empower individuals, foster inclusivity, and support resilience. By supporting the UAE team for People of Determination, our mission goes beyond constructing structures; it becomes about laying the foundation for dreams, aspirations, and communities where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. This mission aligns with the vision of Dubai, the UAE, and its wise leadership to create a positive impact and build a sustainable and prosperous future for all.”

The press conference concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the Dubai Land Department and the Dubai Club for People of Determination, reaffirming the importance of continued collaboration to achieve the championship's objectives and enhance Dubai's leadership as a sports and humanitarian hub that embraces all.