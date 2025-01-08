Indian Foreign Sec Misri Meets Muttaqi In Dubai, Agree To Boost Chabahar Port For Trade And Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Dubai, January 8: India and Afghanistan have agreed to further promote the use of the Chabahar for facilitating trade, commercial activities, and humanitarian assistance, India's of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement follows the first ever meeting between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai.

During the discussions, Misri underscored India's commitment to addressing Afghanistan's urgent developmental needs, emphasizing the country's readiness to provide continued humanitarian aid. In addition to ongoing assistance programs, India is considering the initiation of new development projects in Afghanistan to help stabilize the region, the Ministry said in a statement. As part of its immediate plans, India said it will focus on providing material support to Afghanistan's health sector and assisting in the rehabilitation of refugees. This initiative comes in response to Afghanistan's pressing humanitarian challenges.

J.P. Singh, Joint Secretary of PAI (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran) division of India's Ministry of External Affairs, was in the contingent of the Indian foreign secretary in Dubai.



The two sides also explored opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation in sports, specifically cricket, marking another area of collaboration between the two nations.



Chabahar, located in southeastern Iran, has become a vital trade route for Afghanistan, offering an alternative to Pakistan's ports. The port is a key part of India's broader efforts to deepen ties with Afghanistan, particularly in light of the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis.



The development comes days after

Dr. Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, tabled

Chabahar Port, and Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting with

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.



