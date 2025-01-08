Kuwait Strongly Condemns Israel's Publication Of Alleged Historical Maps Including Parts Of Arab Countries
KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait strongly condemned on Wednesday the Israeli occupation's government publication of false maps, describing them as historical maps of Israel, including parts of the occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.
In a press statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the publication of these false maps by several Israeli official accounts, as a flagrant violation of international law and international Legitimacy resolutions.
The Ministry stressed that such false claims fuel tensions, conflicts and violence, and expose the Israeli policy of fait accompli that aims to solidify the occupation.
It called on the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and take decisive steps to confront these illegal practices that threaten regional and international security and stability.
The Ministry reiterated Kuwait's firm and supportive stance to the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
