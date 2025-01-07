Panamanian Immigration Detained Six Foreigners With Irregular Status

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Tuesday January 7th, Panamanian Immigration inspectors on duty at the San Isidro Integral Post, located in the Bugaba district, identified and detained six foreigners within the national territory (four women and two men) who were traveling on public with irregular immigration status in Panama.

Of these people, five committed the administrative infraction of violating a checkpoint, of which three are Nicaraguan citizens and two are of Venezuelan origin.

As a result, four of the foreigners were subject to the immigration warning measure, while one Nicaraguan was subject to Article 50, related to the reasons for non-admission, because she had previously committed the same infraction.





Additionally, a Nicaraguan woman was detected with an expired stay in the country. This person received a summons to appear at the Judicial Secretariat Department of the National Migration Service (SNM) to continue with the corresponding procedures.

The Immigration Department reiterates to foreign citizens interested in visiting Panama that they must enter through duly authorized land, air or sea immigration posts. They are also reminded of the importance of respecting the stay times established by the country's immigration legislation.

