John Dramani Mahama Sworn In As Ghana's President

(MENAFN- IANS) Accra, Jan 8 (IANS) Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama took the oath of office after winning the presidential election in December last year.

A large crowd of Ghanaians from all walks of life, along with party supporters, gathered at the Black Star Square in Accra, the country's capital, to witness the grand ceremony.

The event, held on Tuesday, was also attended by African heads of state and other foreign dignitaries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Mahama said that the inauguration marks a new chapter in Ghana's history and presents a rare opportunity to reset the country in various ways.

"We have been through severe economic hardships as we moved from one crisis to another in recent years. But there is hope on the horizon, and today marks the beginning of a new opportunity, an opportunity to redefine our governance and economic strategies. Together, we can reset our beloved nation," Mahama said.

He pledged that his government would address youth unemployment by fostering strong partnerships with the private sector to create decent and well-paying jobs.

"In this resounding victory, I see a clarion call, particularly from the youth of Ghana, and this moment is a powerful affirmation that your voices matter and that your future must be our priority," he stated.

Born in 1958 in Ghana's Savannah region, Mahama previously served as Ghana's president from 2012 to 2017.

Last month, after securing an electoral victory that marks his return to the presidency, the Ghanaian President had outlined 26 key policies that he aims to implement within his first 120 days in office.

In a document titled "Mahama's First 120 Days: A Social Contract with the People of Ghana," the incoming president reveals his plan to nominate all cabinet ministers within 14 days of his swearing-in for approval and to form "the leanest government" within the first three months.