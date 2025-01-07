Tiger Shroff Says ‘Quest For Greater Power Continues’ As He Lifts Heavy Weights

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Action hero Tiger Shroff lifted heavy weights in the gym and said that his quest for greater power continues.

Tiger took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a of himself doing bench chest press with 60 kilos dumbbells on each hand.

“The quest for greater power continues... #60s,” he wrote as the caption.

On January 3, the son of star Jackie Shroff, shared an insight into his intense training on social and posted a video doing an extremely impressive kick.

He can be seen jumping in the air as he lands a powerful kick on his trainer. It would be interesting to see him try something like that on the big screens.

Along with the video, the 'Baaghi' actor wrote a note that read "Not usually proud of any of my skills..but this is one where i wonder how TF i did havent seen this one on... yet .. bhaijaan g**e bach gaye sorry @nadeemkhiladi786."

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer, 'Baaghi 4'. The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' series will see Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu as the primary cast.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 5 September this year.

Sajid Nadiadwala bankrolled the drama under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, while Swamy J. Gowda has looked after the cinematography.

The former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will also be stepping into Bollywood with "Baaghi 4". Tiger will once again be seen reprising his role as "Ronny" in the latest installment of the franchise.

The film also stars Punjabi sensation Sonam Bajwa. Tiger had welcomed the actress and had written:“Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in the #Baaghi Universe #Sajid Nadiadwala's #Baaghi4”

It was on November 18, Tiger announced the fourth installment of his“Baaghi” franchise.

“A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same! #SajidNadiadwala's #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha,” he captioned the post.