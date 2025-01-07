Daikundi Man Supports Needy People Through Social Media Generated Charity

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILLI (Pajhwok): A young man in central Daikundi province has been able to generate charity fund for the costs of dozens of vulnerable patients and collaborate in implementing public welfare projects by launching charity campaigns on social media.

Sayed Raza Mousavi, 36, born in the Takhavi village of Miramour district said that from the childhood he was interested in public welfare projects and extending assistance and cooperation to children.

With a unique initiative through charity campaigns on social media, he has been able to help dozens of people in need. Mousavi said he was feeling satisfactory and happy to help people.

From a small idea to a huge transformation

Sayed Reza, who graduated from the Physics Department of Kabul University of Education, is currently working as a professional member of the Miramour District Education Department. In addition, Mousavi has been able to use the power of social media to heal the wounds of his community. Two years ago, he created a Facebook page called“Smile of Life Charity Fund,” which, according to him, has brought smiles to the faces of dozens of children and poor people in his homeland.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, Mousavi said that his activities include building and renovating schools in remote and deprived areas, providing medical treatment for patients, and implementing public benefit projects, including rebuilding and strengthening roads.

He added that these measures are aimed at improving the living conditions of people in need and developing essential infrastructure.

Mousavi added:“Observing the problems and suffering of others was the main motivation for starting these activities, and my efforts are aimed at improving the lives of disadvantaged people, and these actions stem from personal motivation and a sense of social responsibility.”

He said He says that so far, a school building has been built in a deprived area of ​​the district through a campaign launched on social media with the help of donors. Providing medical expenses for dozens of people suffering from various diseases, including necessary surgeries and medicines, is another achievement of this program. In addition, cooperation has also been provided in some other public benefit projects.

He noted that several charity boxes have been installed on transportation routes to collect donations, and these boxes are designed to receive donations from passengers, vehicle drivers, and donors. According to him, through this program, public transportation routes in Daikundi will be repaired and reconstructed.

He also added that so far, through campaigns and charity funds, he has hired several workers on a daily basis to repair the main highways of Daikundi, and the damaged and difficult-to-pass areas of this highway have been and are being renovated.

Through this program, Mousavi has recently opened several educational centers in deprived areas of the province. In order to generate more fund and increase income, he plans to enter the market to reach more needy people, he added.

He said: “We have two butcher shops called“Labkhand-i- Zindeghi” in the market that donate ten percent of their daily profits to our fund. Soon, the“Labkhan Zindeghi” tailor shop will open in the Miramor housing market. We asked shopkeepers who are in good condition to donate ten percent of their daily profits to be used for charity.

The social media charity activist, said:“We also work as a bridge between donors and recipients, we deliver help to anyone who wants to help, anywhere, for any patient, any needy person, bridge, road, school, etc.”

He called on people and donors to donate to the Smile of Life Charity Fund to the extent of their ability to rebuild and strengthen infrastructure, including public roads in Daikundi.

Hope generating stories

Gulbarhar, the wife of one of the patients who received financial support from Mousavi for the costs of treatment in Kabul, said they were not able to buy even a tablet but due to Mousavi's charity her husband went to Kabul for treatment often.

She added that her husband broke his back and legs while working in a coal mine a few years ago, and since then, she has been responsible for his medical expenses and the family's expenses.

Gulbahar said:“My husband is in a very bad condition, I have nine family members to take care of, we have nothing at home, we are waiting for a piece of bread, may God bless us, Last year, Mousavi brought us money, I took my husband to Kabul several times, when I saw my children dying of hunger, he brought us our winter package.”

Aman Royae, a cultural activist, said Mousavi has performed a very exemplary and unprecedented work, and he was able to carry out fundamental work in every corner of Daikundi with his pure initiative through social networks.

He added that in today's world, social media can play a very important role in providing information, and this information can provide a basis for cooperation, unity, and solidarity among all people

Royan said:“In the last two or three years, we have witnessed in Daikundi Province that several schools and mosques have been built through these social media activities, and also that several people suffering from various diseases who could not afford treatment due to economic problems have been coordinated through this method and money has been collected for their medicine and doctor.”

He added that with this initiative, in addition to collecting donations for the poor in society, Mousavi has done very valuable work in the education sector. According to him, he has currently opened and operationalized several educational centers in remote areas where, for various reasons, there were no schools or educational centers.

