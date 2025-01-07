Dangerous Wanted Man Killed In Tafila After Applying Rules Of Engagement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 7 (Petra) – A wanted individual who is registered as "dangerous" by the was killed during an attempt to arrest him in the Tafila Governorate on Tuesday.The Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson stated that a security force identified the location of the individual in an area in Tafila (southern Jordan). Upon their arrival, the individual, whose identity was not disclosed, immediately opened fire at the force. As he attempted to flee between homes, he barricaded himself inside one of them.The PSD spokesperson added that when the security force attempted to apprehend him and called on him to surrender, he fired at the force once again. Rules of engagement were applied, resulting in the individual being wounded. He was subsequently provided with medical assistance but later passed away. The firearm he had in his possession, containing live ammunition, was seized.The individual had previously fired at security personnel several months ago during an attempt to arrest him and had managed to escape. He was also wanted for several charges, including drug-related offenses.