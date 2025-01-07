Last Chance To View Qatarmorocco Year Of Culture Exhibits At Nmoq

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Moroccan-Dutch designer Mohamed Benchellal's first solo exhibition,“Benchellal: Monumental 'sculpting past tomorrow'” offers a final chance to experience his unique blend of couture and sustainability before it concludes on January 18 at the National Museum of Qatar (NMoQ).

The show, which forms part of Qatar Museums (QM)'s Years of Culture initiative, features a new collection of couture dresses designed during Benchellal's Artist Residency at Liwan Design Studios and Labs.

The collection is inspired by Qatar's landscapes and architectural wonders, presenting a fusion of traditional craftsmanship and contemporary design.

Benchellal's garments are crafted with a focus on slow fashion, using sustainable materials to create a perfect balance between artistry and environmental responsibility.

The exhibition highlights the designer's meticulous techniques and innovative designs, elevating the couture dresses to monumental works of art that are placed in dialogue with Qatar's stunning architectural backdrop.

The QM noted that this exhibition offers a unique perspective on the intersection of traditional Arab design and modern couture.

By blending futuristic Middle Eastern aesthetics with classic couture, his collection honours both the region's rich heritage and its forward-thinking vision – as sensibility that inspired the accompanying Years of Culture showcase.

Alongside the exhibition, Years of Culture is also hosting a showcase that underlines deep-rooted and evolving fashion trends of Qatar and Morocco and the sustainable nature of many traditional practices.

It explores the historical and contemporary connections between Qatari and Moroccan cultures through fashion, with a focus on sustainable garment-making practices.

Some of the highlights include a traditional wool daffah (cloak) from the NMoQ collection, adorned with intricate hand-stitched Zari designs.

This piece demonstrates the transformation of the daffah from a practical garment into an object of cultural beauty and adornment.

As part of the collaboration with M7, Qatari designer and Mhefhef brand founder Mashael al-Naimi created a modern interpretation of the Bisht.

Her creation – a handwoven Tusar silk abaya inspired by the architectural elegance of Morocco's Kasbah Gate – reimagines the Bisht with contemporary sophistication while paying homage to its heritage.

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109066112