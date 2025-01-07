Elon Musk's Father On Billionaire's Interest In UK Politics: 'He's Just A Person... Tell Him To Get Lost'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Over the past weeks, Elon Musk has shifted his target towards Europe, especially taking jibes and making accusations against UK Prime Keir Starmer, who hit back at the billionaire for“spreading misinformation”.

Now, in an interview with LBC News, Errol Musk addressed the topic and urged those in the UK to not put too much stock in Elon Musk's words.

| Elon Musk's post-Trump focus on Europe sparks alarm among political leaders 'He's just a person... don't listen to him... tell him to get lost'

"He's just a person. The fact that he has money or something, he's a billionaire or something to that effect. Hundreds of thousands of people are tweeting the same things or saying the same things as he is. So I wouldn't just because he's a person that stands out more, that they can knock him or just don't listen to him, that's all," senior Musk replied when asked about the situation

“I'd say don't worry about it. Tell him to get lost,” he added.

| Musk shares grandmother's ordeal to hit out at UK PM: 'might have been abducted' The Musk-Starmer Row

Musk accused Starmer of failing to prosecute gangs involved in the sexual abuse of young girls during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) between 2008 and 2013, which the UK leader refuted without naming the technocrat.

He stated,“When I was chief prosecutor for five years, I tackled that head-on ... and that's why I reopened cases that had been closed and supposedly finished. I brought the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang ... I changed the whole prosecution approach.” Starmer also accused those spreading misinformation of being more focused on their personal agendas than on helping victims.

| Keir Starmer confronts Elon Musk's criticism over child sex abuse prosecutions Elon to Buy Liverpool FC?

Meanwhile, in another interview with Times Radio, Errol Musk also revealed that Elon Musk may be interested in buying Liverpool FC, an English Premier League football club.