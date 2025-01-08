Diriyah Company Awards US$113.6 Million Design Contract To Omrania For The Boulevard District

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Riyadh-based Omrania to deliver wide ranging design services in and around Diriyah's flagship Boulevard District in US $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) contract. Omrania's portfolio spans diverse high-caliber projects in Saudi Arabia, including master planning, hospitality, public spaces and mixed-use developments.

DIRIYAH, Saudi Arabia – January 2025: Diriyah Company has awarded a major US $113.6 million (SAR 426.3 million) architecture and design contract to Riyadh-based Omrania, part of the Egis group, and the company behind the Saudi capital's iconic Kingdom Tower global landmark. Omrania will apply its globally renowned expertise to serve as the multidisciplinary design consultant behind a range of beautifully designed buildings in three community areas within Diriyah's iconic Boulevard District.

This flagship district will become a major focal point for the $63.2 billion Diriyah project and provide connectivity across multiple areas within Diriyah's comprehensive master plans.

Omrania's scope of work includes concept design, schematic design, detailed design and construction supervision within these community areas located in and around the Boulevard District.

Commenting on the recent contract award, Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company, stated:“We are delighted to have selected Omrania, one of Saudi Arabia's most innovative and forward-thinking architecture and engineering firms, for this project. Their contemporary designs have significantly shaped Riyadh's skyline, exemplified by iconic structures like the Kingdom Center. We look forward to leveraging their exceptional expertise to create vibrant communities in The City of Earth, establishing a new destination for people to live, work, and play.”

Alaa AbuSiam, Regional CEO, Egis Middle East & South Asia, added:“We are proud to have been given this opportunity to contribute towards the architecture and design of a high-profile, sustainable community within one of Saudi Arabia's, and the world's, most exciting and dynamic urban development projects. As a Saudi company, Omrania is looking forward to applying their expertise in designing places that will inspire future generations while preserving the essence of Saudi Arabia's architectural heritage

Diriyah Company has significantly accelerated its development program through securing major agreements for large-scale projects within the 14-square kilometer development area with key contracts awarded to other contractors, including a $1.55 billion (SAR 5.8 billion) agreement in November for the development of the Qurain Cultural District, a $2 billion contract in July for the design and construction of assets in Diriyah's Northern District, and another $2 billion contract for the construction of four luxury hotels and the Royal Diriyah Equestrian & Polo Club in Wadi Safar. These contracts further highlight Diriyah's progress and ongoing commitment to its ambitious development plans.

About Diriyah:Diriyah, Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, is a key component of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision. A short 15-minute drive from Riyadh's city center, this 14-square-kilometer development holds historical significance as the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, dating back to 1727. Currently being developed by Diriyah Company, Diriyah is undergoing a transformation into an authentic Najdi-style mixed-use urban community. Diriyah's centerpiece is At-Turaif, the UNESCO World Heritage Site inscribed in 2010, showcasing the ancient adobe capital city of the First Saudi State, dating back to 1766.

Upon completion, Diriyah will host 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors, offering a diverse range of cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, and residential spaces. The first of those spaces include Bujairi Terrace, Riyadh's new premium dining hub with over 20 global and local restaurants and cafes that enjoy uninterrupted views of At-Turaif. Bab Samhan, a Luxury Collection Hotel is the first hospitality offering in Diriyah, providing a tranquil experience with panoramic views of Wadi Hanifah. Diriyah's development provides a dynamic environment that celebrates Saudi Arabia's rich cultural history.

About Diriyah Company:Diriyah Company was established in 2023 and joined the Public Investment Fund's (PIF) portfolio of giga-projects. The Company is responsible for developing the Diriyah project, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. A dynamic mixed-use developer, Diriyah Company is redefining urban planning to develop Diriyah,“The City of Earth”, while adhering to the highest design, development, and preservation standards. The company ensures Diriyah's cultural landmarks are complemented by world-class retail offerings, fine-dining experiences, and leading hospitality brands.

As a PIF company, its mission focuses on opportunities in development, hospitality, investment, retail, and office leasing, along with strategic asset management, underscoring the commitment to ensuring successful business outcomes and sustainable growth under the strategic direction of Vision 2030. The Diriyah Company actively forges long-term partnerships to realize its vision of establishing Diriyah as one of the world's greatest gathering places.

About Omrania:

Omrania, part of the Egis Group, is an award-winning architectural powerhouse that has been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia's urban evolution for over 50 years. Omrania's multidisciplinary expertise is evident in iconic projects like the Riyadh Metro, PIF Tower, and KAFD Grand Mosque – each reimaging the possibilities of design and engineering. Omrania's mastery of landscape Architecture particularly shines in the expansive King Salman Park project, a visionary sustainable urban oasis. The firm's holistic approach, combining concept creation, meticulous design and on-site supervision, ensures the seamless realization of timeless projects, including the Kingdom Tower and Hilton Hotel. Omrania thrives on close collaboration among its interdisciplinary teams, consistently delivering innovative, sustainable, and culturally resonant solutions that endure for generations.