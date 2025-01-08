Piabo Communications Opens Asia-Pacific Hub

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - German-headquartered Piabo Communications has expanded into Asia-Pacific with the opening of an office in Singapore, naming former WE leader Sara Pereira as its new managing director for the region.



The agency's new Asia-Pacific hub aims to meet the rising need for communications support from organisations looking to expand into growing Asian markets, while also equipping local companies with the expertise needed for successful entry into European markets.



Pereira (pictured, left) was previously head of for APAC at WE Communications for four years. Before that, she spent 13 years with Ogilvy in Singapore as regional lead.



The new office adds to Piabo's existing bases in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and its network of more than 50 international partner agencies, including in Europe and the US.



Pereira told PRovoke Media:“This appointment marks our official expansion into the Asia Pacific market, starting with Singapore as a key hub. The plan is to build robust regional operations, form local partnerships, and provide local clients with the kind of strategic thinking and data-driven insight that Piabo is known for.



“We want to grow, but we want growth with impact for the communities and the brands that we serve. We'll also focus on working with local technology associations, and investors, and supporting innovation-driven companies looking to scale globally.”



Pereira said her focus would be working with clients to ensuring the agency demonstrates value early on and sets a strong foundation for long-term growth in the region:“Piabo is famous for having clients that have worked with them for over a decade, and my initial focus will be on ensuring that the Piabo legacy of great service and client satisfaction continues on even though we're in a new region.”



She added: My future priorities include establishing local teams, fostering relationships with key associations and other stakeholders, and working with our global leadership team to customise Piabo's communications services to meet the specific needs of the Asia Pacific region.”



Pereira will report to Piabo founder and CEO Tilo Bonow (pictured, right), who said:“Our expansion into Singapore is a strategic step to offer our clients a stronger presence in Asia's dynamic markets. Many international companies face challenges in effectively communicating their brand messages in Asia. By having a team on the ground, we will be able to better support them and help them achieve their growth objectives.”



Piabo recently expanded its team in Munich with the acquisition of Startup Communication .

