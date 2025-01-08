The Forgotten Art Of Repair In A Throwaway World

ADVERTISEMENT

The practice of repair is as old as human civilization itself. In earlier times, when resources were scarce and production methods were labour-intensive, people viewed their possessions as investments. Objects, whether tools, clothing, or household items, were crafted to last, and when they showed signs of wear, they were repaired, not discarded.

In agrarian and pre-industrial societies, repair was an integral part of life. Communities were home to skilled artisans like cobblers, blacksmiths, and seamstresses who extended the lifespan of goods through their craft. Repair was not merely functional but also deeply symbolic, reflecting values of thrift, care, and respect for labour.

One notable example is the Japanese practice of kintsugi, the art of repairing broken pottery with gold. Far from concealing imperfections, kintsugi celebrates them, transforming broken objects into unique and beautiful artifacts. This philosophy exemplifies an approach to repair that sees value in preservation and creativity, offering a stark contrast to today's preference for shiny, disposable replacements.

The Emergence of the Throwaway Culture

The industrial revolution marked the beginning of a profound shift in how society approached goods and their lifespans. Mass production reduced the cost of manufacturing, making products more affordable and accessible. While this democratization of goods was a significant social advancement, it also laid the groundwork for a disposable culture.

By the mid-20th century, planned obsolescence-a strategy in which products are designed to fail or become outdated-became a widespread business practice. Manufacturers intentionally limited the durability of their products or made repairs difficult by using proprietary components. This ensured that consumers would have to buy replacements rather than repair their existing items.

The cultural zeitgeist further reinforced this trend. Advertising campaigns emphasized the allure of newness and convenience, portraying repaired or older items as undesirable. This mind-set took deep root, and as society transitioned into the digital age, the problem intensified. Devices like smartphones and laptops became symbols of status, their frequent upgrades encouraged by both peer pressure and deliberate design limitations.

The Consequences of Disposability

The environmental costs of this throwaway culture are staggering. Every year, millions of tons of waste, including plastics, textiles, and electronics, are generated worldwide. Much of this waste ends up in landfills or oceans, where it takes centuries to decompose, releasing harmful toxins in the process.

Electronic waste, or e-waste, exemplifies the scale of the problem. Smartphones, computers, and other devices contain valuable metals like gold, silver, and palladium, yet only a fraction of these materials is recovered through recycling. The rest is often discarded, contributing to resource depletion and environmental pollution.

The economic implications are equally troubling. The production of disposable goods relies on finite resources-minerals, water, and energy-that are consumed at an unsustainable rate. For individuals, the costs of constantly replacing goods rather than repairing them add up over time, placing unnecessary strain on household budgets.

The Loss of Connection and Craft

Beyond the material consequences, the throwaway culture has led to a loss of intangible values. Repairing an item fosters a connection to the object, imbuing it with meaning and a sense of history. Discarding and replacing goods, by contrast, creates a fleeting relationship, stripping objects of their significance.

Communities have also been affected. In the past, repair services brought people together, forming networks of trust and mutual support. The decline of these practices has contributed to the fragmentation of local economies, as globalized supply chains and mass production replaced neighbourhood artisans.

Reviving the Art of Repair

Restoring the culture of repair is not a backward step but a progressive solution to many of today's challenges. Repair aligns seamlessly with the principles of sustainability, reducing waste and conserving resources. It is also an antidote to overconsumption, encouraging mindfulness in purchasing decisions.

Efforts to revive repair are already underway. Initiatives like repair cafes, where volunteers teach people to fix their belongings, have gained traction worldwide. These community events combine education with social interaction, demonstrating that repair is not only practical but enjoyable. Similarly, the rise of online platforms offering repair tutorials empowers individuals to reclaim lost skills.

Policy interventions can accelerate this revival. Governments can introduce right-to-repair legislation, compelling manufacturers to make spare parts and repair instructions readily available. Tax incentives for repair businesses and subsidies for repair workshops can further encourage the practice.

Moreover, businesses themselves can embrace repair as a core value. Companies like Patagonia have set a precedent by offering repair services for their products, proving that sustainability can coexist with profitability. Design innovation also plays a critical role; creating modular, easily repairable products can significantly extend their lifespan.

Repair as a Philosophy

The act of repair is more than a technical skill-it is a philosophy that values resilience, creativity, and respect for resources. Repairing something is a tangible expression of care, whether for the environment, for craftsmanship, or for the memories embedded in the object. It challenges the assumption that newer is always better and fosters a sense of gratitude for what we already have.

In many ways, repair is also an act of rebellion against the forces of consumerism. Choosing to mend rather than replace disrupts the profit-driven cycle of disposability, prioritizing sustainability over convenience. It is a small but powerful way of asserting agency in a world dominated by mass production and corporate interests.

Conclusion

The forgotten art of repair offers a pathway to a more sustainable and meaningful way of life. By reviving repair, we can counter the environmental destruction, economic waste, and cultural erosion caused by the throwaway culture. Repair teaches us to value what we have, to nurture creativity, and to build connections-with objects, people, and the planet. In a world that too often equates worth with novelty, the practice of repair reminds us that enduring value lies in care, effort, and preservation.

The author is an Accountant and a freelance writer in English and Malayalam

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now