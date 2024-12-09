Egypt, Qatar Discuss Economic Cooperation At Doha Forum

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly held discussions on Sunday with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, focusing on joint economic cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations. The meeting coincided with Madbouly's participation in the 22nd Doha Forum 2024, representing Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During their discussions, Madbouly emphasized Egypt's commitment to fostering and expanding collaboration with Qatar, particularly in the area of investments. He highlighted the mutual agreement between the leadership of both nations to deepen cooperation and stressed the potential for further engagement to turn shared visions into actionable projects. He noted the availability of numerous investment opportunities in Egypt, expressing optimism about future endeavors with Qatar.

Prime Minister Al Thani reaffirmed the depth of the relationship between Egypt and Qatar, expressing his country's eagerness to enhance cooperation and expand investments. He underscored the mutual benefits of increased economic engagement for the peoples of both nations.

In a separate meeting with members of the Qatari Businessmen Association, led by Hussein Ibrahim Al-Fardan, Madbouly described the current phase of Egyptian-Qatari relations as exemplary, with significant prospects for further collaboration. He outlined Egypt's efforts to create an investor-friendly climate through initiatives aimed at stimulating foreign investments and streamlining procedures. He specifically referenced reforms such as adjustments to the exchange rate, the introduction of the golden license for streamlined approvals, and ongoing tax reforms.

Madbouly highlighted Egypt's readiness to accommodate Qatari investments in sectors such as real estate, food security, and tourism, pointing out several ready-to-launch projects. He elaborated on the tourism investment opportunities available along the North Coast, in Cairo, and on the Nile, as well as projects within the New Administrative Capital and other urban developments. He reassured potential investors of expedited processes for these projects, facilitated by the golden license.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the strong reputation and experience of Egyptian contracting companies in various African countries, suggesting potential partnerships between Egyptian and Qatari entities to explore opportunities across the continent.

Members of the Qatari delegation expressed enthusiasm for investing in Egypt, citing the country's attractive investment climate and its government's proactive approach to economic reforms. They acknowledged the promising opportunities available and conveyed their readiness to explore investments in the near future.



