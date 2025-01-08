Green Hydrogen Summit To Return To Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week To Accelerate Industry Scale-Up

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)

Held under the patronage of Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 will connect and empower changemakers to fast-track the transformation to a sustainable



Under the theme 'Accelerating Green Hydrogen: Charting the Course for Scale-Up' the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit will bring together industry leaders to advance the adoption of green hydrogen across a range of sectors. The Green Hydrogen Summit reflects Abu Dhabi's ambitions to become an international hub for green hydrogen development.

UAE, Abu Dhabi – January, 2025: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025, the global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader Masdar, will again feature the Green Hydrogen Summit, bringing together industry leaders to advance the universal adoption of green hydrogen across a range of sectors.

Reflecting Abu Dhabi's ambition to become the global hub for green hydrogen and its derivatives through innovation and investments, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit aligns closely with Abu Dhabi's Low Carbon Hydrogen Policy and the UAE's National Hydrogen Strategy 2050.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said:“Green hydrogen is a critical pillar in the transformation of energy systems, unlocking pathways to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors and offering a powerful opportunity to accelerate progress toward net zero goals. The UAE is committed to leading the way in developing and deploying this vital technology, with ADSW standing at the nexus of new thinking and action and serving as a dynamic platform to unite global leaders, industry experts, policymakers and investors. Together, we are turning bold commitments into impactful action and driving the rapid scale-up of green hydrogen production for a more sustainable world.”

Designed to foster dialogue and facilitate actionable solutions, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit will feature engaging formats, including high-level plenary panels, fireside chats, and action-oriented working sessions and roundtables.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit will deepen collaboration, unlock investment opportunities, deploy sustainable financial models, and drive efforts to harmonize global standards. The Summit will be a key step in global efforts to unlock the full potential of green hydrogen to drive sustainable development.

Masdar is at the forefront of green hydrogen technologies, developing power-to-X projects in the UAE and globally, while accelerating investment in green hydrogen to support the diversification of the UAE's economy and the global energy systems transformation.

With a target of producing 1 million tonnes per annum of green hydrogen or equivalent derivatives within a decade, Masdar has adopted a“smart early-mover” approach by investing in strategic projects and building scalable platforms in key markets. Masdar is also driving the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, marine, and steel, and is developing projects to establish reliable supply chains for green ammonia, eMethanol, SAF, eMethane, and liquid hydrogen, supporting the global energy systems transformation.

Supported by its partners, the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), ADNOC, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), EMSTEEL, Fertiglobe and BEEAH, the 2025 Green Hydrogen Summit is poised to advance the global energy systems transformation dialogue and drive tangible progress toward a thriving green hydrogen ecosystem.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week:

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world's most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar:

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world's fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate energy systems transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.