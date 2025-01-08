Srinagar Airport Registers Over 28,000 Flights In 2024
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar International Airport witnessed considerable flight activity in 2024, recording a total of 28,348 arrivals and departures. Despite some minor weather-related disruptions, the airport facilitated travel for approximately 4.4 million passengers throughout the year.
Airport officials said flight operations were largely uninterrupted during the year, with only minor disruptions caused by weather conditions.
Data revealed that the airport facilitated smooth operations, handling 28,348 flights in total-14,174 arrivals and 14,174 departures from destinations across India,reported news agency KNO.
Around 4.4 million passengers travelled through Srinagar Airport in 2024, including visitors from various parts of India and international travellers. On average, the airport witnessed 35 to 37 flights daily during the winter months and 45 to 50 flights during the summer. Approximately 12,000 passengers arrive and depart daily.
The airline services operating at Srinagar International Airport include SpiceJet, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Air India among others.
The Director of Srinagar International Airport expressed satisfaction with the year's performance, saying,“2024 has been a successful year for Srinagar International Airport, with smooth flight operations despite occasional weather disruptions. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff. We take pride in accommodating over 4.4 million passengers from India and beyond.”
Looking forward to 2025, he said they plan to enhance the airport's infrastructure, improve passenger experiences and ensure seamless connectivity for both domestic and international travellers.“Our continued focus will be on safety, efficiency, and reliability to make Srinagar a preferred choice for air travel,” he added.
Last year, officials announced the installation of an advanced Instrument Landing System (ILS CAT-II) under the Indian Air Force, which is a crucial technological upgrade designed to facilitate smooth flight operations during low-visibility conditions, such as fog and adverse winter weather .
