CS Atal Dulloo Unveils J&K Bank Calendar 2025

During the unveiling ceremony, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo expressed his admiration for the Bank's initiative of releasing a new Calendar for 2025. He said,“I am pleased to see that through this Calendar, J&K has successfully captured the essence of transformation underway in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The depiction of these infrastructural projects is in line with the Government vision of comprehensive and inclusive economic development of the regions.”



“As the major shareholder in the Bank, the Government of J&K has high expectations from this institution, and we believe that the Bank will achieve new heights while playing a pivotal role in supporting the inclusive economic growth of the people of this region”, he added.

While expressing his gratitude for the unwavering support of the J&K Government, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee thanked the Chief Secretary for his valuable guidance and the time. He further stated,“I feel immensely happy at the launch of the Bank's Calendar – 2025, which has always been more than a mere date-keeper; it is a symbol of our deep emotional connect with our people and our roots. This year we have tried to capture some of the milestones of developmental vision expressing itself in the form of infrastructural projects representing people's aspirations for their progressive and prosperous future.”

“Holding an iconic place in the hearts of the people of the region, its presence in homes and offices across our areas of operations serves as both a token of gratitude to our valued stakeholders and an effective medium of enhanced brand promotion/recall to augment the Bank's connect with the people across its operational geographies”, he added.

Executive Director Sudhir Gupta emphasized further the significance of the Calendar and said,“This calendar is a medium to showcase the beauty, aspirations and spirit of the people of our core geography. Besides reaffirming our commitment to contribute to the economic progress, we believe, featuring these major infrastructural projects will inspire confidence and instil pride among the people.”

The theme of the 2025 calendar celebrates the landmark infrastructure projects that are transforming J&K and Ladakh, showcasing their developmental journey.

The calendar highlights significant projects such as the upcoming train to Kashmir – a symbol of enhanced connectivity and integration. It also features the majestic Reasi Bridge in Jammu – world's highest railway bridge; the revamped iconic Clock Tower at Lal Chowk – a historical and cultural hub of Srinagar; All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu – representing a leap in healthcare infrastructure, Kargil Sports Stadium – the state-of-the-art field for promoting sports and youth engagement; and Indian Astronomical Observatory at Hanle in Ladakh that captures the region's scientific potential and breath-taking beauty.

The calendar also includes QR codes linked to product details on the Bank's website for easy customer access. Moreover, in line with the digital shift, J&K Bank will continue to offer an eco-friendly e-Calendar, which will soon be available for download on both Android and iOS devices.

