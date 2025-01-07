Punk And Other Four Letter Words: 1980'S Punk, Goth And Rock Photographs By Linda Aronow

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Liz Ohanesian for LA MagLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As a teen growing up in the 80's, Linda Aronow fell in love with punk rock...and photography. After“borrowing” her father's Canon AE1 she became a staple at shows across Southern California, often at the edge of the stage shooting the bands of the time, many of them still going strong, and many now gone forever.Linda Aronow was the manger of WACKO on Melrose during it's heyday in the 80s and 90s when Punk was becoming New Wave, but the Post Punk sound was giving way to what would soon be termed Alternative Rock. On the weekends, kids flocked from East LA and the Valley to Melrose Avenue to buy their Doc Martens and Manic Panic hair dye, and Linda was everybody's favorite Goth Shopkeeper. In the evenings Linda was busy documenting the live music scene of that era, and managed to capture still photos of the most iconic bands of the day over multiple gigs spanning over a decade.Her work has been licensed by various independent record labels including Cleopatra, Dionysus, Demon Records, Radiation Records, and Mystic Records, as well as print publications such as L.A. Reader, Generation Magazine, Not Like You Zine, and Razorblades and Aspirin. Linda has several photos on display at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.This is a collection of some of her favorite punk, goth, and rock photos from this period Agnostic Front, Alice Bag, Angelic Upstarts, Bad Religion, Black Flag, Channel 3, Christian Death, DOA, Gang of Four, GBH, Gwar, Kommunity FK, Lords of The New Church, MDC, Meat Puppets, Minor Threat, Nervous Gender, Red Hot Chili Pepperr, Redd Kross, Rigor Mortis, Screaming Jay Hawkins, Social Distortion, Super Heroines, TSOL, The Vandals and more.11.3x9.3 Inches208 pages$40.00 USD

