The National Black MBA Association, Chicago Chapter Announces 2025 State Of The Organization

Join the NBMBAA Chicago Chapter on Jan 30 for the 2025 State of the Organization: Celebrating success, new leadership, and a bold vision for the future.

- J Israel GreeneCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black MBA Association, Chicago Chapter is excited to host the highly anticipated 2025 State of the Organization, set to take place on Tuesday, January 30, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM at the CIBC Lower-Level Innovation Room, 120 S LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60603.The State of the Organization event is the National Black MBA Association, Chicago Chapter's premier annual gathering, bringing together key stakeholders, community leaders, and advocates for diversity and economic empowerment. This highly anticipated evening celebrates the chapter's achievements over the past year, highlights its transformative impact in the community, and unveils innovative plans for an exciting year ahead. It also marks the swearing-in of new officers, symbolizing a renewed commitment to empowering Chicago's Black community through professional development, education, and economic opportunities while fostering deeper connections between community members and corporate partners.The theme for this year,“Elevate Together: A New Era Begins,” reflects the chapter's dedication to fostering unity and shared success. The evening promises to be both inspiring and engaging, offering attendees the chance to hear from chapter leadership, network with peers and corporate partners, and learn about opportunities to contribute to the organization's mission.Key Highlights Include:.A celebration of the chapter's major milestones from 2024..A preview of innovative programming and initiatives for 2025..The formal swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officers.“This event is an opportunity for our members and partners to not only reflect on the incredible work we've accomplished together but also to align around a shared vision for the future,” said J Israel Greene, President of the Chicago Chapter.“By attending, members gain a deeper understanding of the organization's direction, learn about the tangible impact we're making in the community, and discover new ways to get involved and contribute to our mission.”CIBC PartnershipThe event will be graciously hosted by CIBC, one of the chapter's valued corporate partners. A representative from CIBC will share remarks during the evening, emphasizing the importance of this partnership and the mutual commitment to advancing economic empowerment and diversity.Guests will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere featuring complimentary drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres, creating a welcoming environment for meaningful connections and celebration.Event Details:.When: Tuesday, January 30, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM.Where: CIBC Lower-Level Innovation Room, 120 S LaSalle Street, Chicago, IL 60603.Dress Code: Business or Business Casual.RSVP: Register now atWho Should Attend:This event is open to members, prospective members, community leaders, and corporate partners who are passionate about advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion while contributing to the creation of intellectual and economic wealth in Chicago's Black community.Join UsDon't miss this special opportunity to Elevate Together and be a part of a transformative evening celebrating leadership, innovation, and community impact.For additional informationplease contact ....

