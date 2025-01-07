Zelensky Invites Switzerland To Contribute To Supply Of Food To Syria
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a conversation with President of Switzerland Karin Keller-Sutter, during which he offered Switzerland to assist in the supply of food to Syria.
Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.
“I spoke with the President of Switzerland. It is important for Ukraine that relations between our countries remain meaningful and focused on achieving peace as soon as possible. Ukraine is grateful to Switzerland for jointly organizing the first Peace Summit with us. And we value Switzerland's willingness to help us now, both Politically and organizationally, and we discussed with Madam President our communication with key partners. We are also preparing a bilateral meeting. And another component is that we can help stabilize Syria together. I proposed that Switzerland contribute to delivering food to Syria,” Zelensky said.
He noted that the participation of Ukraine in this humanitarian programme, along with other partners, is an opportunity to help the Syrian people establish a normal life after the war, and importantly, in the aftermath of Russia's presence in Syria.
“Where Russia leaves ruins, we, together with the world, can restore normal life. I am confident that this will also be the case on our land. We definitely must defeat the occupier. I am grateful to everyone in the world who is helping Ukraine,” the President added.
As reported, 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour were sent to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative in cooperation with the World Food Programme (WFP).
