Trump Hopes Russia's War Against Ukraine To End Within Six Months

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed hope that Russia's war against Ukraine will end within six months.

He said this on Tuesday at a press at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I hope to have six months,” Trump said when asked by journalists when the Russian-Ukrainian war could end.

He stressed that both Russia and Ukraine continue to lose many people. At the same time, Trump reiterated that if he had been president, this war would never have happened.

U.S. to announce new military aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting - AP

Trump also noted that Russian President Putin would like to meet with him. And this meeting, according to Trump, could take place after his inauguration.

Trump also spoke about the prospect of NATO membership for Ukraine. He noted that this has always been a "big part of the problem" for Russia. At the same time, the president-elect blamed the Biden administration for taking the wrong approach on this issue.

"And somewhere along the line Biden said, 'No. They (Ukraine – ed.) should be able to join NATO.' Well, then Russia has somebody (the Alliance – ed.) right on their doorstep, and I could understand their feelings about that,” Trump said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the new US representative for Ukraine and Russia in the Donald Trump administration has postponed his first visit to Kyiv and other European capitals until after the inauguration of the president-elect, which is scheduled for January 20.

Photo: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images