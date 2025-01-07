Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, Installed As 2025 President Of The American Society Of Nuclear Cardiology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, ASNC President

First President's Message Announces Plan for 'Charting a Responsible Path to Innovation'

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology (ASNC) has installed Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD, as its president for 2025. Dr. Chareonthaitawee is the director of nuclear cardiology, chair of education, and the founding chair of the diversity program for the Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. She launched her presidential term with an editorial outlining a plan for embracing cutting-edge technologies that are transforming nuclear cardiology while maintaining the field's historical commitment to safety, quality, and patient-centered care. Her President's Message is published online in the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology .

“Nuclear cardiology is advancing rapidly, fueled by emerging innovations with potential to redefine how patients are diagnosed, treated, and supported,” Dr. Chareonthaitawee says.“In this pivotal time, nuclear cardiology professionals must work together to balance scientific progress with a steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and precision. At ASNC, we are passionate about embracing innovation and equally dedicated to implementing advancements responsibly. Our guiding theme for 2025 is“Charting a Responsible Path to Innovation.”

In her President's Message, Dr. Chareonthaitawee highlights many new and emerging innovations in nuclear cardiology that are yielding new approaches to diagnosing cardiovascular disease and“transforming patient care in ways that were previously unimaginable.” She defines ASNC's plan for the near term, previewing new guidelines and resources, educational programs, advocacy efforts, and community engagement opportunities that will help members“connect, learn, and support one another's growth.”

The”greatest adventures in nuclear cardiology still lie ahead,” Dr. Chareonthaitawee predicts. She encourages the global community of nuclear cardiology professionals to look ahead“with optimism and purpose, embracing the excitement of innovation and the strength of responsibility.”

Dr. Chareonthaitawee earned her medical degree from Northwestern University in Chicago. She completed her internal medicine residency and cardiovascular fellowship at the Mayo Clinic and was then awarded a Mayo Foundation Scholarship to study cardiac PET imaging at Imperial College in London. She returned to the Mayo Clinic in time to oversee powering up the institution's first cyclotron facility and the launch of its cardiac PET program. She has since served in numerous leadership positions at the Mayo Clinic and is a prolific researcher, with more than 150 publications. She has received the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) Outstanding Educator Award and is the recipient of the 2025 Hermann Blumgart Award, the highest award and honor bestowed by the Cardiovascular Council of the SNMMI.

Dr. Chareonthaitawee has been an active member of ASNC since joining in 1997. In addition to faculty roles on many ASNC education programs, she has led numerous committees, task forces, writing groups, and initiatives. Most recently, she is serving as deputy editor of the Journal of Nuclear Cardiology; co-chairs the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force; and was lead author on ASNC's Atlas for Reporting PET Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Myocardial Blood Flow in Clinical Practice.

As ASNC president, Dr. Chareonthaitawee will lead ASNC's 2025 Executive Council, which also includes President-elect Jamieson Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC; Vice President Andrew Einstein, MD, PhD, MASNC; Secretary Rami Doukky, MD, MSc, MBA, FASNC; Treasurer Wael A. Jaber, MD, FASNC; Immediate Past President Lawrence Phillips, MD, MASNC; and Once-removed Past President Mouaz H. Al-Mallah MD, MSc, MASNC.

Follow Dr. Chareonthaitawee on X at @PanithayaC and on LinkedIn at .

About ASNC

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and its more than 5,700 members have been improving cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management for more than 30 years. As the only society dedicated solely to the field of nuclear cardiology, ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy and research development. ASNC provides peer-reviewed original articles through its official publication, The Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. For more information, visit .

