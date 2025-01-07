Nabors Industries Ltd. 4Th Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR ) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Officer, Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Nabors will release after the closes on February 12, 2025.

Date: February 13, 2025 Time: 11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET) Dial-in-number(s):



US Toll Free: (888) 317-6003

Canada Toll Free: (866) 284-3684

International: (412) 317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number: 4142747

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, until 4:00 p.m. CT on February 20, 2025. To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 in North America or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Conference Replay Entry Number: 5688315.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at . To join the webcast, navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar. An electronic version of the earnings release and, if applicable, any supplemental presentation also will be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR ) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: .

Investor Contacts

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, CFA, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected]

or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, via email at [email protected] .

To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at +1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected] .

Related Links

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

