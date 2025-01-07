J&K Business Rules: Panel To Finalise Changes Before Budget Session

Sources said that the committee headed by Speaker Abdul Rahim Tuesday met and held threadbare discussions on framing the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the House.

After examining provisions governing framing of business rules, the panel decided to carry out necessary adaptations and modifications in the old rules for conducting routine business in the House.

A member of the committee, wishing anonymity, said that existing rules would continue but necessary modifications and adaptations would be carried out due to reorganization of J&K.“The Reorganization Act authorizes the Speaker to make any necessary modifications and adaptations to these rules and standing orders to ensure their effective application,” he said.

Another member of the committee, who also wished not to be named, said that references to J&K Constitution, Governor, Legislative Council and Joint Selection Committee (JSC) would be deleted from the old Rules for their effective applicability to the UT Assembly.

“In the old rules, there are references to the legislative council but the Council doesn't exist anymore. So you need to delete it from the rules,“he added.

He said the committee would examine the draft proposal regarding the necessary changes to be made in the rules in its next meeting.

“The Assembly staff would put the draft proposal before the committee. We are hopeful that we will carry out modifications before commencement of the budget session,” he said.

The budget session of the J & K legislative assembly is likely to start from the first or second week of February.

