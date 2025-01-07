Al Wakra And Al Wukair Sewage Project To Treat Sewage Water Daily

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Main Drainage Tunnel in Al Wakra and Al Wukair will treat 150mn litres daily while bringing in a remarkable facelift for drainage in the South. The main drainage tunnel, according to the official website of the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), will accommodate the drainage flows from the current and future drainage in different areas in Al Wakra and Al Wukair and transfer these flows to Al Wakra and Al Wukair Sewage Treatment Works.

The main drainage tunnel, which will operate by gravity, will extend from Al Khuwaytim to the Birkat Al Awamer areas with a total length of about 13.3 km and a diametre of 4.5 metres. The project is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 and implemented through Public-Private Partnership model. To be implemented at an estimated cost of QR 859,100,000, the project is set to be the first such project in Qatar.

The excavation works are carried out by two deep Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) at a depth of about 60m underground. The TBMs incorporate advanced technologies since they were specifically designed to suit the geological characteristics of Qatar, to ensure the efficiency of the excavation process and provide the maximum safety standards for workers. This is in addition to guaranteeing that no damage will be caused to the services or facilities surrounding the tunnel.

The project includes the construction of eight shafts from land to the bottom of the tunnel, with depths ranging from 50 to 63m underground. These shafts are made to execute the deep excavation works and carry out inspections and periodic maintenance of the tunnel.

The plant is expected to start operations by the second quarter of 2024 and is implemented by Ashghal through the public-private partnership model. The sewage treatment plant with an initial capacity of 150,000 cubic metres a day will treat wastewater from various localities in Al Wakrah and Al Wukair. The plant, according to the website, will meet international standards in terms of machines and functions. The project features a Terminal Pump Station with an Odour Control Facility, sludge treatment units and Treated Sewage Effluent management units.

The design life of the main drainage tunnel is about 100 years. The tunnel's innovative design adopts the best construction practices and will be implemented by international standards of health, safety, environment and sustainability management.

MENAFN07012025000067011011ID1109064621