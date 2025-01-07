Oshi Health Recognized For Third Consecutive Year As One Of Built In's Best Places To Work

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"This consistent recognition across several categories validates our commitment to building a people-first culture in support of our mission to transform digestive healthcare," said Sam Holliday, CEO of Oshi Health. "Our fully remote team enables us to scale access to high-quality, whole-person care, while creating a workplace that fosters growth, inclusion, and purpose."

Built In evaluates companies based on compensation, benefits, DEI programs, flexible work opportunities, and other people-focused initiatives. These awards honor companies that prioritize employee experience and set the standard for the future of work.

"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work is a testament to these companies' commitment to building a workplace where individuals and innovation thrive," says Built In CEO and Founder,

Maria Christopoulos Katris . "At Built In, we understand that great companies are powered by great teams, and this achievement showcases their dedication to fostering a culture of growth, inclusivity, and excellence. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor."

Oshi Health's fully remote, multidisciplinary care team is central to its ability to revolutionize GI care. With a nationwide shortage of GI specialists, Oshi's hybrid model connects patients to expert care both virtually and in-person. Oshi's whole-person approach to GI care is led by specialized advanced practice providers (APPs), registered dietitians, behavioral health providers, and board-certified gastroenterologists, all supported by dedicated care coordinators who enhance care plan adherence. This approach not only improves access to care but also allows clinicians to deliver high-touch, comprehensive treatment often neglected in traditional healthcare models.

In addition to being included in BuiltIn's 2023 and 2024 Best Place to Work rankings, Oshi was also named one of the highest scoring companies on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces in 2024 and to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list in 2023 and 2024. It was named a 2024 Fierce 15 Company by Fierce Healthcare, awarded Modern Healthcare's 2024 Innovators Award, and included in CB Insights' prestigious 2024 Digital Health 50.

About Oshi Health

Oshi Health is a redesigned digestive healthcare experience that transforms access to care, the patient experience, clinical outcomes, and healthcare economics. In a high-touch virtual care delivery model, Oshi Health provides diagnosis and integrated care for digestive conditions and empowers people to achieve lasting control of their symptoms. As the only virtual GI center of excellence, Oshi Health works with innovative employers, health insurance partners, health systems, and community GI practices to scale access to multidisciplinary care, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the lives of millions of Americans with chronic gastrointestinal diseases. For more information, visit

.

