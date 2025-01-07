Realreports Locks In Lowcountry Regional MLS Partnership Providing Agents AI Advantage For 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- RealReports , the AI-driven property data powerhouse has announced a new partnership to kick off the new year with Lowcountry Regional MLS (LRMLS), the proptech company's first foray into South Carolina. All LRMLS members can now access RealReports' transformative property intelligence, giving them a significant edge in an increasingly competitive and shifting real estate market.

"RealReports' timing is perfect and their product is unparalleled,” stated Janet Gresham, CEO of LRMLS.“2024 was one of the more challenging years in recent history for our industry, which only reaffirmed our commitment to empowering our members with superior technology and data essential for their success. Agents need novel ways to stand out, provide value, and grow sales, and RealReports has it all.”

RealReports assembles data from over 60 leading providers for the approximately 140 million homes in the United States. The product covers critical information like permit and tax history, liens, zoning details, climate risk, school ratings, utilities, and crime trends, but also dives deeper into niches like opportunity zones, HUD programs, congressional districts, solar install estimates, energy-efficient features, the location of power transmission lines and EV charging stations, wetlands, plus much more.

RealReports' AI-powered property advisor, Aiden , makes the expansive real estate corpus useable and actionable. Agents can type or talk to Aiden and receive instant answers to any question they or their clients have about a property. Aiden can also summarize property documents like seller's disclosures, inspection reports, etc., as well as analyze photos, which can be added to a RealReport, enriching the dataset even further.

“Data is power as well as safety, and we've built the most robust repository for real property that exists,” explained James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports.“Agents need quality data while working with buyers and sellers, but the information is fragmented, unreliable, and in many cases inaccessible. This can lead to unforeseen costs, legal disputes, safety concerns, insurance problems, and missed opportunities. With RealReports we're mitigating these risky issues as well as leveraging the data to increase agents' bottom line.”

“RealReports is designed to be used by agents throughout their entire process,” added Zach Gorman, co-founder and COO at RealReports.“They help build credibility in listing presentations, inform strategic decision-making with buyers, streamline property research before showings and offers, as well as generate leads through geo-farming and marketing for listings. The product provides a unique, substantial edge at every critical juncture for agents and their clients. That's part of the secret sauce that makes RealReports so valuable.”

With their newly launched partnership, LRMLS member agents will be the first in South Carolina to have access to RealReports' enterprise-level perks and features, giving them a leg up against the competition. "Our members are now better equipped, well-informed, and utilizing advanced technology," added Janet Gresham. "This provides a competitive advantage, and I'm confident that they are prepared to navigate whatever the market presents in 2025."

RealReports continues to redefine the real estate landscape by integrating comprehensive data with artificial intelligence and a Silicon Valley-level product experience. In addition to their partnership with LRMLS, RealReports has teased four additional new clients that will be rolling out in the coming weeks, so it is shaping up to be a year of substantial growth for the rising proptech company. For more information, visit realreports

About RealReports

RealReports is the AI property advisor for agents to deliver value, grow sales, and mitigate risk. Each RealReport is powered by data from over 60 industry-leading providers for every property in the US, and Aiden, a sophisticated AI that answers any question, summarizes documents, and generates leads. Top MLSs and brokerages like PrimeMLS, Keyes, SFAR, Baird & Warner, BridgeMLS, and Coldwell Banker Premier trust RealReports to provide their agents and their clients a consistent advantage in today's competitive market.

About LRMLS

Lowcountry Regional MLS (LRMLS) is a wholly-owned multiple listing service subsidiary of the BEAUFORT-JASPER COUNTY REALTORS®. Formerly known as“The Beaufort MLS,” and originally incorporated in 1984, Lowcountry Regional MLS was officially rebranded in 2017, to reflect the growth and expanded market reach of the BEAUFORT-JASPER COUNTY REALTORS®. The mission of the Lowcountry Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc., is to provide a trusted platform for real estate professionals delivering accurate data and innovative technology that drive growth and collaboration.

