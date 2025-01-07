Primech A&P Secures Over $3.8 Million In Contracts Across Various Sectors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PMEC), an established technology-driven facility services provider in the public and private sectors operating mainly in Singapore, today announced that its subsidiary Primech A&P Pte. Ltd. (“Primech A&P”) has secured a series of significant new contracts and renewals across various sectors, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of integrated facility services in Singapore and beyond. These contracts are valued at over USD$3.8 million.

Notable New Contracts and Renewals:



Residential Sector: Primech A&P continues strengthening its foothold in the condominium management sector with multiple contract renewals and new agreements totaling over USD$1.7 million. These contracts cover everything from routine maintenance to comprehensive cleaning services, affirming Primech A&P's commitment to maintaining high living standards.

Hospitality Services Sector: In the hospitality industry, Primech A&P has renewed and won contracts for stewarding, kitchen cleaning, and public area maintenance, with values nearing USD$800,000. These contracts demonstrate Primech A&P's ability to deliver exceptional services that meet the exacting standards of luxury and hospitality environments.

Transportation Infrastructure Sector: Reflecting its proficiency in managing complex facilities, Primech A&P has also been awarded a contract exceeding USD$100,000 to provide extensive cleaning services at a major transportation hub, further solidifying its reputation in critical infrastructure maintenance. Commercial Sector: Primech A&P has obtained several new contracts to provide general cleaning services to key commercial establishments, showcasing its capability to cater to the bespoke needs of high-profile business environments.

Kin Wai Ho, Chairman and CEO of Primech Holdings, commented, "This series of contracts awarded to Primech A&P demonstrates our ability to win business opportunities from diverse clients. With these important contract wins, we are well-positioned to continue to grow within the facility management industry, which is projected to grow significantly in the coming years. These agreements affirm our strong market position and ability to meet the sophisticated needs of various sectors.”

About Primech Holdings Limited

Headquartered in Singapore, Primech Holdings Limited is a leading provider of comprehensive technology-driven facilities services, predominantly serving both public and private sectors throughout Singapore. Primech Holdings offers an extensive range of services tailored to meet the complex demands of its diverse clientele. Services include advanced general facility maintenance services, specialized cleaning solutions such as marble polishing and facade cleaning, meticulous stewarding services, and targeted cleaning services for offices and homes. Known for its commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Primech Holdings integrates eco-friendly practices and smart technology solutions to enhance operational efficiency and client satisfaction. This strategic approach positions Primech Holdings as a leader in the industry and a proactive contributor to advancing industry standards and practices in Singapore and beyond. For more information, visit .

