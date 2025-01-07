‘THANK YOU’ – AC MILAN REVEL IN RIYADH SUPPORT AS THEY CELEBRATE INCREDIBLE EA SPORTS FC SUPERCUP TRIUMPH’

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh – January 7, 2025: AC Milan praised the support they have received in Saudi Arabia for helping to inspire an incredible 3-2 comeback victory in the EA Sports FC Supercup final over holders and rivals Inter Milan in Riyadh on Monday.



Tammy Abraham’s injury-time winner sparked joyous scenes from the AC Milan players, bench and fans packed into Al Awwal Park, united in celebration of sporting drama at its most thrilling.



Having fallen behind to goals from Inter strikers Lautaro Martinez and Mehdi Taremi in first half injury time and just after the interval respectively, AC Milan then produced a turnaround for the ages. Firstly, Theo Hernandez curled in a free-kick from the edge of the penalty area in the 52nd minute before Christian Pulisic struck home from an angle with 10 minutes remaining.



Pulisic’s exquisite injury-time pass was then latched onto by substitute Rafael Leao to play in fellow sub Abraham for the easiest and most satisfying of tap ins. And provide new manager Sergio Conceicao with a trophy in just his second match in charge of AC Milan – with the first the comeback 2-1 win over Juventus in the semi-final on Friday.



Speaking at the EA Sports FC Supercup post-final press conference, Conceicao said: “It was not easy, especially the first half but I really believed in the signs the guys gave me during the week. I changed just a few things, and they were good ones; I truly believe in my work and in my staff. We need to have the right mentality to change the rest of the season. I accepted Ac Milan and I’m happy. We have been hosted in a wonderful way in Saudi and I want to thank all the organizers and fans.”



Conceicao took over from Portuguese countryman Paulo Fonseca at the helm of the San Siro side on December 30.



Leao, the AC Milan No.10 who played such a key role in the comeback, said: “I must thank the Saudi fans; they have been incredible. They created a beautiful vibe. Winning something with Milan is full of emotion. It’s a collective win, I also thank all of my team-mates and the coach too. The coach brought a fresh mentality and new energy. We believed it till the end. This trophy is an opportunity to change the rest of the season.”



For Inter, there was only immense disappointment in a city that has served them so well over the past few years. The Saudi Arabian capital has been the host of two of the Nerazzurri’s last three Italian Supercup triumphs, meaning Inter were thwarted in their bid for a treble in Riyadh to crown a record four wins in succession.



Simone Inzaghi, the Inter Milan manager, told the post-final press conference: “We reopened the game with our mistakes and Milan did a few strategic changes. We had to do something more in the last 20 minutes. We will go back with a defeat, but we will do better. We missed good players, but this is football at the end. Losing a derby is hard, but we will react positively and be ready as soon as possible for our following games.”



The Supercup final defeat for the Nerazzurri followed a late-goal loss in Serie A to the Rossoneri in September. Serie A champions Inter are currently third in the Italian league, with AC Milan eighth.



Federico DiMarco, the Inter Milan left wing-back, added: “A team like us can’t lose from 2-0. We did a few mistakes and congratulations to Milan. All defeats help us to improve. Losing the derby in a final is not easy, but we will improve and make it better. The team give everything, the opponent was strong. It’s the second time they have scored against us in the final minutes. We will wake up and get ready for the following games. We won the last three Supercups. Everything was beautiful, the vibes were good, but this time I can’t say I’m fully happy.”



The EA Sports FC Supercup is being staged in Saudi Arabia – where some 80% of the population either play, attend, or follow football – for the fifth time. AC Milan entered the competition as runners up of last season's Serie A, while Juventus were included as Coppa Italia winners. Supercup holders Inter won Serie A, while the team they beat 2-0 on Thursday, Atalanta, lost to Juve in May’s Coppa Italia final.



EA Sports FC Italian Supercup

• The first EA Sports FC Supercup hosted in Saudi Arabia took place in Jeddah in 2019, with Juventus crowned champions.

• Subsequently, Riyadh served as the host city for the 2019 Supercoppa Italiana, where Lazio secured the title.

• Riyadh also hosted the 2022 Supercoppa Italiana, played in 2023, as well as the 2023 Supercoppa Italiana, held in 2024, with both titles claimed by Inter.





