One Killed As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone Near Shop In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was killed when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone near a shop in the village of Naddniprianske, the Kherson community.
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration according to Ukrinform.
“Russian occupiers killed a man in Naddniprianske from a drone,” the report says.
As noted, after 11:00, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone near a shop. A 62-year-old man in a car sustained fatal injuries.
Read also:
One killed, four injured
in Russia's strikes on Donetsk
region on Monday
As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday morning, Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV, injuring a 59-year-old man.
MENAFN07012025000193011044ID1109062834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.