One Killed As Russians Drop Explosives From Drone Near Shop In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A civilian was killed when Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone near a shop in the village of Naddniprianske, the Kherson community.

This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration according to Ukrinform.

“Russian occupiers killed a man in Naddniprianske from a drone,” the report says.

As noted, after 11:00, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone near a shop. A 62-year-old man in a car sustained fatal injuries.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday morning, Russians attacked Kherson with a UAV, injuring a 59-year-old man.