Travel Buddy By Stefan Maier-Wimmer Wins Iron In A' Advertising Industry Awards

Interactive Browser Game Recognized for Excellence in Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of advertising design, has announced Stefan Maier-Wimmer as a winner in the Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design category for the exceptional work "Travel Buddy". This prestigious recognition positions Travel Buddy as a notable example of effective advertising design within the industry.Travel Buddy's success in the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award demonstrates its relevance to current industry trends and needs. The interactive browser game showcases a creative approach to product introduction, aligning with best practices in gamification and user engagement. By offering a playful and personalized experience, Travel Buddy provides practical benefits for both the brand and its target audience, fostering product awareness and understanding in an innovative way.The award-winning design stands out for its immersive parallax game world, which creates a captivating virtual travel experience as players navigate through the game. Taking on the role of a travel buddy, players guide a couple in their vacation planning, offering tips for a successful trip. This interactive journey not only highlights the wide range of Holiday Extras products but also leads players to uncover insights into their own travel preferences and behavior through a humorous travel type test.The recognition from the A' Advertising, Marketing and Communication Design Award serves as a testament to the creative excellence and strategic thinking behind Travel Buddy. This achievement is expected to inspire the team at Bloom to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative approaches in their future projects. By setting a high standard in interactive advertising design, Travel Buddy has the potential to influence industry practices and drive further advancements in the field.Travel Buddy was brought to life by a talented team of professionals, each contributing their expertise to the project's success. Creative Director Stefan Maier-Wimmer provided the overall vision and direction for the game. Art Director Sebastian Hudl and Graphics Designer Ole Bornitz crafted the immersive visual elements, while Copywriter Jakob Wassenaar developed the engaging narrative. Account Manager Carina HÃ¤rlein ensured smooth communication and coordination throughout the project. Programmers Patrick Fürst and Gerald Gömmel brought the game to life with their technical skills, creating the impressive parallax effects and seamless user experience.Interested parties may learn more at:About Stefan Maier-WimmerStefan Maier-Wimmer is a creative professional based in Germany with extensive experience in international network and owner-managed agencies. As the driving force behind Bloom, Maier-Wimmer leads a versatile team of consultants, creatives, and specialists in developing tailor-made solutions for brand strategy, design, digital solutions, and lead generation. With a focus on bringing the true values of companies, brands, and products to light, Maier-Wimmer helps clients grow strategically by adapting Bloom's expertise to the unique needs of each project.About HolidayextrasHoliday Extras is the European market leader in providing travel extras, dedicated to helping customers enjoy a relaxing vacation through its comprehensive portfolio. Constantly expanding its offerings, Holiday Extras provides a wide range of services, including parking spaces and hotels at airports and cruise ports, airport lounges, transfers, ferries, flight cost compensation, and the arrangement of activities. With a focus on convenience and customer satisfaction, Holiday Extras aims to enhance the travel experience from start to finish.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a notable recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winning works demonstrate the skill, specialization, understanding, and creative capacity of their creators, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel consisting of design professionals, industry professionals, journalists, and academics.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. With a mission to advance society through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all countries, with a diverse jury panel of experts evaluating each submission based on rigorous criteria. Discover the remarkable achievements of past laureates, explore the esteemed jury members, and consider participating with your own groundbreaking projects at

