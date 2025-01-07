'Justin Trudeau Has Let You Down': After Canadian PM's Resignation, Jagmeet Singh Slams Liberals, Conservatives

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh slammed outgoing Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and said he disappointed the public“over and over”.

“It doesn't matter who leads the Liberals . They don't deserve another chance,” Singh said in a post shared on X. He also added that“the Conservatives are jumping at the opportunity” and trying to give more to“CEOs”.

"You will pay the price of Poilievre's cuts. If you oppose callous Conservative cuts, if you oppose the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind - stand with the NDP this time. You can have a government that works for you for a change," he added.

'Liberals don't deserve another chance'

The phrase "Poilievre's cuts" refers to proposed budget cuts and policy changes by Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada. These cuts are part of his plan to reduce government spending and address fiscal concerns.

“If you oppose callous Conservative cuts; if you oppose the rich getting richer while everyone else falls further behind - stand with the NDP this time. You can have a government that works for you for a change,” he added.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday resigned as the leader of the Liberal Party and as Prime Minister.