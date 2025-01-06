Scripps Renews Affiliation Agreement With NBC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The

E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP ) has completed a new multi-year affiliation agreement with NBC covering all 11 of Scripps' NBC television stations.

The new agreement, effective Jan. 1, 2025, includes WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin; WTMJ in Milwaukee; KRIS in Corpus Christi, Texas; KTGF in Great Falls, Montana; KTVH in Helena, Montana; WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky; KOAA in Colorado Springs, Colorado; KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma; KSBY in San Luis Obispo, California; WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida; and KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

"This expanded agreement recognizes our decades-long partnership with NBC as well as the importance of our TV stations in providing trusted local news reporting, emergency weather alerts and community coverage to these markets," said Dean Littleton, Scripps executive vice president, media broadcast operations. "Moreover, it illustrates the ongoing strength of the network-affiliate model and the enduring value of our local stations."

"We look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Scripps, bringing their viewers the leading broadcast network and vital entertainment, news and sports content," said Phil Martzolf, president, affiliate relations at NBCUniversal. "As we enter 2025 and look forward to exciting programming like the NBA, we will continue to work with our partners to innovate our NBC offerings on behalf of viewers nationwide."

The NBC deal follows Scripps' successful affiliation agreement renewal with CBS last fall, which covers Scripps' CBS-affiliated stations including WTVF in Nashville and Scripps' CBS-affiliated markets in Montana.

