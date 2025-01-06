Thinkstack Achieves SOC 2 And GDPR Certifications To Secure Customer Data

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thinkstack's SOC 2 and GDPR certifications highlight its dedication to top-tier security and privacy standards

These new certifications mean safer data, stronger trust, and better peace of mind for you and your customers.

- Basudev Saha, Co-founder and CTONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / --The digital-first mindset places data at the center of every business decision. But, with data comes immense responsibility. With increasing reliance on AI, protecting sensitive data is more important than ever.A single data breach can damage your reputation, lose customer trust, and hurt your business. Statista's research underscores this issue's scale, with global cybercrime costs reaching $9.22 trillion in 2023.Today, organizations must meet rigorous data security and privacy standards and have compliance certifications backing their claims of data security standards.Thinkstack understands this responsibility. This is why it proudly announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type II Certification and full GDPR compliance. This milestone reflects Thinkstack's promise to create a secure, reliable, and privacy-first platform.By meeting these standards, Thinkstack ensures businesses partnering with it will be able to:--Protect customer and business data from unauthorized access or breaches.--Confidently handle EU resident data with robust, privacy-first operations.--Save time and simplify vendor assessments with certifications that meet industry benchmarks.--Build trust with their clients by working with a platform that prioritizes safety and transparency.Thinkstack platform is not just about innovation but about secure innovation and offers:--Real-time security measures to keep your data safe, always.--Automated processes that protect privacy while boosting efficiency.--Resilience against evolving digital threats, giving you confidence in every interaction.If you're curious about how AI and its applications can excel under strict regulations while boosting data security and privacy, experience the Thinkstack effect. Visit their website or request a live demo to see their promise in action.About ThinkstackThinkstack is an AI-powered SaaS platform dedicated to transforming business operations through intelligent automation. The brand, as an architect of the future of business, commits to leveraging the latest artificial intelligence trends to solve the most pressing operational efficiency challenges.

The Thinkstack Team

Thinkstack

+91 93801 69331

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.