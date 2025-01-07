Iceland's Delegation Visits Energy Facility Damaged By Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During her visit to Ukraine, Foreign Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir visited one of the facilities that was severely damaged by Russia's strikes.

“Deputy Energy Minister of Ukraine Roman Andarak met with Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir. They visited one of Ukraine's energy facilities that was severely damaged by targeted Russian attacks,” the report says.

Andarak briefed the Icelandic delegation on the current situation in the Ukrainian power system and the consequences of recent hostile attacks on the energy sector.

The parties discussed the priority needs for power equipment necessary for restoration efforts, as well as the expansion of distributed generation capacity and the exploration of alternative energy sources.

The deputy minister expressed his gratitude to the Government of Iceland for its assistance with equipment and materials, as well as for its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

“We are grateful to our international partners, in particular Iceland, for their support in strengthening the resilience of our power system. Thanks to our joint efforts, we will be able to ensure stability and development even in the extremely difficult conditions of war,” said Andarak.

The Foreign Minister of Iceland, for her part, reassured of her country's ongoing commitment to supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian energy sector, which remains vulnerable to Russian attacks.

The parties also discussed promising areas of bilateral cooperation, including the development of geothermal energy in Ukraine.

As reported, Iceland will make a second contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in the amount of EUR 667,000. The total amount of the country's contribution to the Fund will increase to EUR 2.72 million.