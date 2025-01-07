Canada Will 'Never Back Down' As Trump Threatens Economic Force

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Palm Beach, US: Donald vowed on Tuesday to use economic force against Canada as he pursues his unlikely plan for the country to merge with the United States.

Asked if he would use military force, the incoming US president said "no, economic force."

"Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like. And it would also be much better for national security."

Canada's overall trade deficit narrows, surplus with US widens

Read Also

Canada says will 'never back down' from Trump threats

There's a "snowball's chance in hell" that Canada will merge with the United States, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while his foreign minister added the nation will "never back down" from threats by Donald Trump.

Trudeau and Foreign Minister Melanie Joly's comments followed the US President-elect's statement at a news conference about using "economic force" in pursuit of his unlikely plan for Canada to merge with the United States.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States," Trudeau reacted on X, while also highlighting close bilateral security and trade ties.

Joly, meanwhile, accused Trump of showing with his remarks "a complete lack of understanding" of Canada.

"Our economy is strong. Our people our strong. We will never back down in the face of threats," she said on the social media platform owned by Trump ally Elon Musk.

Trump spoke in a meandering press conference Tuesday, a day after Congress certified his election victory.

He also threatened military action to secure the Panama Canal, and Greenland.

He has previously vowed to slap 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports when he takes office on January 20, which could be devastating for Canada as it sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States.

Officials in Canada are preparing to retaliate in what risks becoming a trade war.