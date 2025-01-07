Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Enemy Vehicles, EW Equipment In Donetsk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the of Defense of Ukraine destroyed Russian and electronic warfare equipment in the Donetsk sector.

That is according to the HUR website, Ukrinform reports.

“Special forces destroyed the occupiers' vehicles and electronic warfare equipment along with a modern Pole-21 electronic warfare system,” the report says.

Video: HUR Telegram Channel