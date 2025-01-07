عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Enemy Vehicles, EW Equipment In Donetsk Sector

Ukrainian Scouts Destroy Enemy Vehicles, EW Equipment In Donetsk Sector


1/7/2025 7:09:47 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine destroyed Russian vehicles and electronic warfare equipment in the Donetsk sector.

That is according to the HUR website, Ukrinform reports.

“Special forces destroyed the occupiers' vehicles and electronic warfare equipment along with a modern Pole-21 electronic warfare system,” the report says.

Video: HUR Telegram Channel

MENAFN07012025000193011044ID1109065840


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search