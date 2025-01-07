Advisor To Prime Minister Reiterates Qatar's Support For Syria's Unity, Its People's Aspirations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The State of Qatar has always been backing Syria's unity, and independence, and its people's state-building aspirations, after a years-long war that demolished many of the country's capacities, said Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

Addressing a MOFA weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Al Ansari said that Qatar currently favors ensuring continued stability in Syria, supporting the Syrian people's independence and achieving their aspirations.

He stressed that Doha would remain committed to supporting Syria, especially on the humanitarian level, through the continued Qatar-operated air bridge to provide relief to Syrians, with the eighth Qatari Armed Forces aircraft having landed at the Damascus International Airport on Monday with 23 tons of food and shelter aid onboard. The aid from the Qatar Fund For Development and Qatar Charity has brought Qatar's total aid to Syrians so far to 231 tons.

Al Ansari also highlighted the landing of a Qatar Airways flight in Syria on Tuesday as the first commercial flight since the Syria revolution started.

The flight that took off Tuesday morning from Doha with 200 people on board will be followed by series of commercial flights, he added, elaborating that Qatar Airways will resume three weekly flights to Damascus on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Meanwhile, Al Ansari said the State of Qatar hails a US Administration move to ease select sanctions on Syria as well as any step that would streamline an aid delivery to Syrian people. Yet, he voiced Doha's hopes that this partial measure would evolve into a permanent lifting of sanctions.

He added that the move, known as a "general license", facilitates some transactions related to energy in particular, a milestone for Syrians who suffer long power outages, with electricity being available for one hour a day in Damascus, which confirms the need for significant support to overcome and solve this problem.

Al Ansari voiced hopes the international community would seek to permanently lift sanctions on Syria, calling on international institutions to work and cooperate to ensure the resumption of normal life in Syria.

Regarding the position on the new Syrian administration, Al Ansari explained that the State of Qatar has always supported the brotherly Syrian people in achieving their aspirations and will, and was keen that the decision in this framework be a Syrian decision, saying that the State of Qatar supports the transformations taking place in Syria as long as they are carried out by Syrians.

Qatar dealt positively with the new Syrian administration, which said in more than one context that it wanted to create a new Syria that copes with the Syrian people's aspirations, he added, noting that Qatari support was always within the framework of achieving these aspirations.

Meanwhile, Al Ansari said the Gaza ceasefire negotiations were still ongoing at the technical level, highlighting Qatar's strong belief in the necessity of continuing these efforts regardless of the surrounding difficult conditions.

Al Ansari said that the delegations representing all parties meet on a regular basis in Doha or Cairo. Yet, he did not put a timeframe or expectations from the negotiations, saying that any results reached would be immediately disclosed.

Dr. Al Ansari highlighted the January 5 Doha visit by a high-level Syrian delegation including Minister of Foreign Affairs in the new Syrian administration HE Asaad Al Shaibani, Minister of Defense HE Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Head of the Intelligence Service HE Anas Khattab.

As part of the visit, the delegation met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, and Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

The Syrian delegation was accompanied by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meetings detailed Qatar's firm position supporting the Syrian people and Syria's key humanitarian and developmental needs, with the Qatari officials having listened to many briefings on the current situation in Syria, and the Syrian administration's future plans.

In another context, Al Ansari spoke about HE Al Misnad's January 5 meeting with Canadian Minister of International Development HE Ahmed Hussen. The deliberations covered ways to boost bilateral cooperation, especially in the development and humanitarian fields, the latest developments in Syria, and several topics of common interest.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, he said that Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received Monday a phone call from UK Foreign Secretary HE David Lammy on the latest Gaza Strip developments and the ongoing Qatari efforts to reach an agreement to exchange prisoners and detainees and stop the ongoing war there.

He added the call also addressed the latest Syria developments and Qatar's firm position backing Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence and the realization of the aspirations of its brotherly people for a decent life and building a state of institutions and law.

Al Ansari also highlighted HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani's December 28 meetings with a Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) delegation led by Dr. Khalil Al Hayya. The meeting tackled the latest developments in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, and ways to push them forward to ensure reaching a clear and comprehensive agreement that would put an end to the ongoing war in the Strip.

He added that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will meet next Thursday with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta HE Dr. Ian Borg.

Al Ansari pointed out that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired Tuesday the Qatari side in the third round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cuba, while First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Gerardo Penalver Portal chaired the Cuban side.

The ongoing political consultations between the two sides enhance the long-standing relations between the two countries, based on cooperation in many fields, and their approaches to further elevate the already positive bilateral relations, he added.

Furthermore, Al Ansari spoke about HE Al Misnad's Monday talks with Minister of Education and Higher Education of the State of Palestine HE Dr. Amjad Barham. The talks discussed bilateral cooperation, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the challenges facing the education sector in Palestine.

Dr. Al Ansari pointed out that Her Excellency renewed during the meeting the State of Qatars firm position in support of the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.