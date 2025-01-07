Kyocera Chairman's Visit Strengthens Ties With Ghobash Group

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Top brass visit underscores mutual commitment to enhanced collaboration and growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Ghobash Group warmly welcomed a delegation from their long-term partners at Kyocera in Japan, led by Goro Yamaguchi, Chairman of the Board and Representative Director Kyocera Corporation. The delegation arrived in Dubai to engage in strategic discussions with Ghobash Group's senior leadership and management, notably comprising Saeed Ahmad Ghobash (Chairman), Rashid Ghobash (Managing Director), Hasan Metla (CEO of Ghobash Group's Operating Companies), and Naser Darwazeh (General Manager, GCG Enterprise Solutions).

The visit marked a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between Ghobash Group and Kyocera which dates to 1999, when the Group's technology cluster company GCG Enterprise Solutions was appointed as its official distributor for Kyocera Document Solutions' Multifunctional Printers in the UAE. Since then and extending their market leading focus on delivering cutting-edge technology solutions which enhance office efficiency, GCG Enterprise Solutions has continued to play a leading role in ensuring Kyocera's success as a top-of-mind, trusted provider of innovative printing solutions and document management systems. GCG Enterprise Solutions has also been awarded the coveted Kyocera“black belt” for 4 consecutive years for its outstanding services which have resulted in significantly increased market penetration for Kyocera's print technology across numerous industry sectors and key verticals in the UAE including SME's, enterprise and government.

“As the UAE and key regional markets like Saudi Arabia continue to lead the way for progress and development, we are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. With Ghobash Group, we look forward to expanding our presence and impact in the region.”, stated Mr. Yamaguchi while reflecting on Kyocera's stake in the region.

Ghobash Group's Chairman, Saeed Ahmed Ghobash also echoed positive sentiments by stating:“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Yamaguchi and his accompanying delegation on their timely visit to the UAE. Amidst the exciting developments shaping the future of our nation and region, our collaboration is a testament to our shared vision for growth and innovation.”

Naser Darwazeh, General Manager of GCG Enterprise Solutions took the opportunity to reinforce GCG Enterprise Solutions' commitment to driving Kyocera's success in the UAE and beyond:“Our partnership has always been founded on shared values and trust which enable us to work closely to deliver excellence. We look forward to achieving so much more, as we work to realize our combined vision.”